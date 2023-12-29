On December 23 and 24, two big events were held at the first "Five Seasons Health-Preserving Culture Festival": One event named "Free Diagnosis and Treatment by Well-Known TCM Physicians at the TCM Outpatient Clinic of NUCM" was unveiled in EPARK, where several TCM experts provided free onsite diagnosis and treatment services, and took citizens' pulse to check their condition; the other one successfully held at the Five Seasons Hyatt Hotel is the Fifth Annual Session of the Specialty Committee of TCM Preventative Treatment of WFCMS and the Fifth International TCM Preventative Treatment Forum Summit organized by Fullshare Holding, attracting a number of well-known TCM masters and famous professionals and experts in the TCM preventative treatment and other relevant fields from countries and regions across the world.

A swarm of citizens, not only the elderly but also many young people, arrived very early at the site of the free diagnosis and treatment event in EPARK to line up for registration. Our experts professionally addressed their shared concerns over pain, insomnia, fatigue, poor concentration and uncomfortable symptoms common among the elderly and children in winter, and patiently provided guidance on TCM treatment and daily dietetic regulation.

(The TCM expert is providing onsite medical advice to a female white-collar)

TCM masters Sun Guangrong, Tang Zuxuan and Wang Xinlu, Qi-Huang scholars Cheng Haibo and Ji Guang, and nationally famous teacher Ma Lieguang gave themed lectures respectively at the TCM Preventative Treatment Forum Summit. Experts and scholars in the TCM preventative treatment and other relevant fields from various countries exchanged ideas on the application of TCM preventative treatment theories, methodologies and techniques in health preserving. Professor Zhou Xiaoyan, the leading expert in Futureshare Five Seasons Health Preserving Food and the intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Huaiyang Cuisine, shared how to cook and make TCM preventative medicinal cuisine at the summit. According to professor Chen Diping, the chairman of the summit, the former Secretary of the Party Committee of NUCM and the Chairman of the Specialty Committee of TCM Preventative Treatment of WFCMS, proactive efforts will be made to promote the TCM preventative treatment project, and to carry forward and create TCM preventative treatment theories, methodologies and techniques, with the ultimate goal of better serving the health needs of the human kind.

According to experts from Fullshare Health College at NUCM, as diseases are becoming increasingly common among young people, the concept of "precautions before disease contraction and preventing existing diseases from exacerbation" is being gradually accepted by young people. Futureshare's Five Seasons health-preserving concept and its exploration of the TCM intelligent field not only are of great referential significance and promotional value to the universal application of preventative treatment theories and methodologies and the improvement of people's quality of life, but also provide a new way of thinking about the innovative development of TCM.

(Five Seasons intelligent TCM pulse diagnosis and AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment system have aroused great attention from the attendees at the summit)

It is reported that, since the launch of the Five Seasons Health-Preserving Culture Festival, various kinds of health preserving events in EPARK, including wearing health preserving sachets, purchasing TCM milk tea, experiencing intelligent pulse diagnosis, doing health preserving exercises, customizing herbal extracts and playing Little Traditional Chinese Pharmacist, attracted not only the middle-aged and the elderly, but also many 90s and 00s. According to the sponsor, it has been discovered through early investigations that a large number of white collars, university students, entrepreneurs, freelancers and other young groups are in a state of sub-health (such as alopecia, insomnia and anxiety) due to rapid pace of life and heavy study or working pressure, and that more than 90% of young consumers wish to improve their condition through health preserving efforts. Thus, EPARK joint hands with relevant professional institutions and hundreds of stores and brands to hold this festival based on Futureshare's concept of grand health, in the hope of building the festival as a successful health-themed festival IP for Nanjing citizens and better improving the health of people by providing relaxed, pleasant and interesting experiences and also professional, academic and technical education.

(The parent-child event named "Little Traditional Chinese Pharmacist" has been widely praised)

(Professor Zhou Xiaoyan, chief expert in Futureshare Five Seasons Health Preserving Food, is sharing how to "cook and make TCM preventative medicinal cuisine)

(The Five Seasons Health-Preserving Culture Festival has brought a shopping surge in EPARK)