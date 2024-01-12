Official HEALIXA INC. press release

After 13 Years of R&D, a Revolutionary Solution to Global Water Insecurity Arrives

New York, NY and Pleasant Shade, TN, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking advancement in sustainable water technology, Healixa Inc. (OTC: EMOR), in collaboration with Modern Homestead, has unveiled the Eternal Spring™ Deposition Water Harvester™. This cutting-edge device represents the culmination of 13 years of dedicated research and development, setting a new benchmark in the field of water generation.

The inaugural deployment of the Eternal Spring™ in Pleasant Shade, Tennessee, marked a major milestone. The ES1 model, living up to its ambitious promise, successfully harvested 500 liters of water in less than 24 hours, operating in an environment with an average relative humidity of 45%. This performance not only showcases the harvester's efficiency but also its potential to revolutionize water accessibility worldwide.

"This first successful deployment proves that Deposition Water Harvesting™ is light years ahead of legacy atmospheric water generation," stated Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. "The ability to produce thousands of liters of water a day, irrespective of relative humidity levels, has been the holy grail of the water harvesting business. The brilliant minds at Healixa have turned this dream into reality."

Echoing the sentiment, Janna Breslin, Co-Founder of Modern Homestead Industries, emphasized the global impact of this innovation. "This represents a turning point for all of humanity, and I don't say that lightly. With billions of people suffering from water insecurity, we now have a solution to one of the most pressing problems on the planet."

The Eternal Spring™, a beacon of hope in the ongoing battle against global water scarcity, is now available for orders. Potential buyers and interested parties can find more information and place orders through Modern Homestead's official website, Modernhomestead.com. The units are priced starting at $45,200, reflecting the value of this life-changing technology.

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) is a pioneering technology company that specializes in developing and acquiring disruptive technologies in clean water generation, health-tech, and green-tech sectors. By leveraging a combination of intellectual properties, patents, strategic alliances, and partnerships, Healixa has created a "LaunchPad" for innovative and sustainable products. For more information, please visit www.healixa.com.



About Modern Homestead Industries

Modern Homestead Industries is a trailblazing leader in ushering in a new era of regenerative living. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Evan DeMarco, the company is committed to fostering a global movement towards self-sufficiency and empowering communities worldwide, with the groundbreaking "Modern Homestead" TV show at the forefront of this mission. For more information, please visit www.modernhomestead.com



