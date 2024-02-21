EQS-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Materials AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Materials decides on share buyback programme with a total amount of up to €1.2 billion
The Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a new share buyback programme with a total amount of up to 1.2 billion euros (excluding incidental purchase costs) which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 at the latest. The share buyback programme is in line with the Company's financial policy and should be seen in the context of the successful net debt reduction, the good business development in the previous financial year as well as the participation of the shareholders in the Company’s success.
It is planned to carry out the share buyback in three tranches. The first tranche shall start in the second quarter after the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Heidelberg Materials AG. Further details will be announced before the beginning of the share buyback.
The share buyback will be carried out via the stock exchange. The Managing Board is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023, according to which treasury shares of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time this authorization is exercised may be acquired until the end of 10 May 2028.
Heidelberg Materials AG reserves the right to interrupt or discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.
The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback programme on its website, in compliance with the correspondent requirements.
Heidelberg, 21 February 2024
Heidelberg Materials AG
The Managing Board
Contact:
Heidelberg Materials AG
Group Communication & Investor Relation
Christoph Beumelburg
Tel.: +49 6221 481 13249
Fax: +49 6221 481 13217
ir-info@heidelbergmaterials.com
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
