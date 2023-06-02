Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
155400.00 JPY   +0.97%
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices, etc. for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)

06/02/2023 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 29, 2023

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on May 29, 2023

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that the interest rate for funds borrowed as announced in the press release "Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans" on May 25, 2023 has been settled as follows.

Details

1. Details of Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate)

(1) Term Loan 71 Tranche D

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

Drawdown Date

Principal Repayment

Date

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

500 million yen

Fixed interest rate

May 31, 2023

October 29, 2027

0.70631%

(2) Term Loan 71 Tranche F

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

Drawdown Date

Principal Repayment

Date

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,000 million yen

Fixed interest rate

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2030

1.04500%

2. Other

The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the securities registration statement, which was submitted on May 22, 2023 and the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho), which was submitted on February 28, 2023.

* Investment Corporation Website: https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices, etc. for Issuance of N..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investment Units and Second..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Additional Documentation for Press Release “Notice Concerni..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Revision of Management Status Forecasts for Fis..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Additional Documentation for Press Release “Notice Concerni..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa B..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan
PU
04/24Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 154 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 6 758 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net Debt 2022 89 716 M 646 M 646 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 171 B 1 234 M 1 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 153 900,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Noriyuki Katayama Supervisory Officer
Aya Motomura Executive Officer
Toshio Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.1.45%1 234
GECINA1.26%7 534
MIRVAC GROUP7.98%5 871
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.55%5 531
THE GPT GROUP-0.24%5 192
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.31%4 857
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer