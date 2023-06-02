Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)

May 29, 2023

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on May 29, 2023

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that the interest rate for funds borrowed as announced in the press release "Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans" on May 25, 2023 has been settled as follows.

Details

1. Details of Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate)

(1) Term Loan 71 Tranche D

Lender Loan Amount Interest Rate Drawdown Date Principal Repayment Date MUFG Bank, Ltd. 500 million yen Fixed interest rate May 31, 2023 October 29, 2027 0.70631%

(2) Term Loan 71 Tranche F

Lender Loan Amount Interest Rate Drawdown Date Principal Repayment Date MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,000 million yen Fixed interest rate May 31, 2023 May 31, 2030 1.04500%

2. Other

The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the securities registration statement, which was submitted on May 22, 2023 and the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho), which was submitted on February 28, 2023.

* Investment Corporation Website: https://www.heiwa-re.co.jp/en/