NATIONAL, India - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has announced the signing of Conrad Jaipur, marking the debut of Conrad Hotels & Resorts in the iconic "pink city" of India. The new 246-key hotel will be developed in collaboration with SunnyRaj Properties Pvt Ltd, and is slated to open in 2027. This milestone solidifies Hilton's commitment to expand its luxury portfolio in the country, adding to Conrad properties in Pune and Bengaluru, and following the signing of India's first Waldorf Astoria in Jaipur last year.

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, "India is an emerging force of travel demand and a priority growth market for Hilton. Rajasthan in particular boasts 75% of India's heritage properties, and its capital city Jaipur has fast established itself as a choice destination for tourism and weddings. We are proud to partner with SunnyRaj Properties Pvt Ltd, introduce our award-winning Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand to Jaipur, and capture the burgeoning demand of the wedding industry here. This latest signing underscores Hilton's time-tested ability to deliver best-in-class owner returns, and we look forward to shaping the future of luxury hospitality here."

Nestled in the heart of Jaipur's vibrant Mansarovar area and just a 15-minute drive from Jaipur International Airport, Conrad Jaipur promises exceptional connectivity to the new Jaipur Ring Road and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Positioned at a prime locale near the city's cultural hubs, the bold, sophisticated design of Conrad Jaipur draws inspiration from the city's rich heritage and imperial history.

Featuring best-in-class amenities, guest rooms inside the property range from deluxe rooms to suites with private plunge pools and an expansive Presidential Suite. With over 1,800 square meters of event space, complemented by meticulously landscaped lawns, courtyards, and gardens, Conrad Jaipur offers an exquisite setting for bespoke celebrations, opulent weddings and world-class events.

Dino Michael, global head, Hilton Luxury Brands, said, "On behalf of the entire Hilton team, we are delighted to be introducing the beloved Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand to Jaipur. As the second Hilton Luxury brand in the city, this exciting new development will further our team's commitment to awaken our guests' passion for sought-out destinations through highly immersive and authentic local experiences."

Rajendra Mundra, managing director, SunnyRaj Properties Pvt Ltd,said, "We are honored to introduce the Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand to Jaipur, in collaboration with esteemed global hospitality brand, Hilton. Jaipur holds a prominent place among tourists and wedding seekers, and we are confident that the addition of Conrad Jaipur will revolutionize and enhance hospitality experiences for discerning conscientious travelers. Our ethos revolves around crafting spaces that reflect our values of excellence, innovation and customer delight. This partnership also signifies our debut in the luxury hospitality sector, highlighting our enthusiasm and dedication to fostering growth in this dynamic industry and contributing to Jaipur's remarkable evolution in recent years."

With a current portfolio of 26 hotels in India and an additional 19 in the pipeline, Hilton is on course to triple its estate here to 75 trading and pipeline hotels in the coming years. Hilton's growth momentum underscores its deep commitment to establishing a commanding presence in the region, and reinforcing its leadership in the dynamic Indian hospitality market.

Featured image caption (Left to Right): Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, Rajendra Mundra, managing director, SunnyRaj Properties Pvt Ltd., Sunny Mundra, director, SunnyRaj Properties Pvt Ltd. at Conrad Jaipur signing.

