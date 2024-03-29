Mar 29, 2024A consortium led by Marubeni Corporation, which includes Hitachi Zosen Inova and the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development, has been selected to design, build and operate a new ultra-large Waste to Energy facility on behalf of the Emirates Water & Electricity Company and Tadweer Group.
For the details, please refer to the announcement at HZI's corporate website:
Waste to Energy Facility in Abu Dhabi - Hitachi Zosen Inova (hz-inova.com)
HITZ - Hitachi Zosen Corporation published this content on 29 March 2024