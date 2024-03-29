Hitachi Zosen Corporation is one of the Japanese largest engineering and building groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - construction of environment protection units and systems (60.4%): waste water and waste processing units, soil sanitation systems, global heat prevention systems, etc. The group also develops a desalination and purification plants construction activity; - manufacturing of industrial machines (28.2%): precision machines, iron and steel products manufacturing machines, industrial boilers, etc.; - construction of infrastructures (8.4%): bridges, tunnels, underpasses, marine infrastructure, etc.; - other (3%): primarily logistics services.

