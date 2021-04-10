HKT Trust and HKT : fully supports the Government's consumption voucher scheme

HKT fully supports the Government's consumption voucher scheme

HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HONG KONG, April 11, 2021 - HKT will fully support the Government's consumption voucher scheme, which aims to create a welcome boost in local spending and revive the economy. The scheme is set to benefit merchants and consumers alike.

Tap & Go is a mobile wallet service presented by HKT Payment Limited1, a member of the HKT Group, and has been selected by the Government as one of the stored value facilities (SVFs) that allow Hong Kong citizens to receive the consumption vouchers. HKT also provides a range of payment acceptance devices, enabling merchants to accept payment by all stored value facilities that support the consumption voucher scheme.

Ms. Susanna Hui, Group Managing Director of HKT, said, "HKT is committed to promoting the development of digital mobile payment to cope with the consumption behavior and business model under the new normal, so that citizens and merchants can enjoy a safe and convenient shopping and payment experience. In support of the Government's consumption voucher scheme, we will provide merchants with fee reductions and citizens with special offers."

Tap & Go is the first mobile wallet in Hong Kong to incorporate Mastercard and UnionPay cards, covering a comprehensive merchant network. Not only can users enjoy the convenience of shopping at all online merchants that accept Mastercard cards and at over 100,000 physical merchants in Hong Kong that accept Mastercard contactless payment, they can also spend at over 100,000 local points of sale and online platforms that accept UnionPay QuickPass or UnionPay QR code payment. Tap & Go also supports the Faster Payment System (FPS), enabling swift payment at points of sale and on online platforms.

With our reliable fixed and mobile networks and a comprehensive suite of digital solutions, HKT has been committed to accelerating enterprise digital transformation across industries for many years. HKT's one-stop mobile payment acceptance device, "SmartPOS", supports all the major payment acceptance methods, including all stored value facilities participating in the consumption voucher scheme. Thus, merchants are able to receive consumption voucher payments with one single device.

