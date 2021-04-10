HKT Trust and HKT : fully supports the Government's consumption voucher scheme

HKT fully supports the Government's consumption voucher scheme
HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HONG KONG, April 11, 2021 - HKT will fully support the Government's consumption voucher scheme, which aims to create a welcome boost in local spending and revive the economy. The scheme is set to benefit merchants and consumers alike.
Tap & Go is a mobile wallet service presented by HKT Payment Limited1, a member of the HKT Group, and has been selected by the Government as one of the stored value facilities (SVFs) that allow Hong Kong citizens to receive the consumption vouchers. HKT also provides a range of payment acceptance devices, enabling merchants to accept payment by all stored value facilities that support the consumption voucher scheme.
Ms. Susanna Hui, Group Managing Director of HKT, said, "HKT is committed to promoting the development of digital mobile payment to cope with the consumption behavior and business model under the new normal, so that citizens and merchants can enjoy a safe and convenient shopping and payment experience. In support of the Government's consumption voucher scheme, we will provide merchants with fee reductions and citizens with special offers."
Tap & Go is the first mobile wallet in Hong Kong to incorporate Mastercard and UnionPay cards, covering a comprehensive merchant network. Not only can users enjoy the convenience of shopping at all online merchants that accept Mastercard cards and at over 100,000 physical merchants in Hong Kong that accept Mastercard contactless payment, they can also spend at over 100,000 local points of sale and online platforms that accept UnionPay QuickPass or UnionPay QR code payment. Tap & Go also supports the Faster Payment System (FPS), enabling swift payment at points of sale and on online platforms.
With our reliable fixed and mobile networks and a comprehensive suite of digital solutions, HKT has been committed to accelerating enterprise digital transformation across industries for many years. HKT's one-stop mobile payment acceptance device, "SmartPOS", supports all the major payment acceptance methods, including all stored value facilities participating in the consumption voucher scheme. Thus, merchants are able to receive consumption voucher payments with one single device.
cont'd…
- 2 -
To support the consumption voucher scheme, HKT will provide the following offers to new merchants adopting SmartPOS during the scheme period2:
-
Tap & Go QR code transaction and installation fee waiver
-
Mastercard and UnionPay transaction fee reduction (for new applicants only)
-
SmartPOS device rental fee waiver
HKT will work with other SVF providers with a view to providing additional transaction fee offers to merchants. Details will be announced in due course.
In addition to offers for merchants, Tap & Go will also roll out offers in relation to the consumption vouchers to consumers. More details will be available soon. HKT will give back the extra income from the Scheme to merchants or users through various means.
Moreover, HKT is providing a series of digital solution offers to assist SMEs in adapting their business operations to the new normal and in capturing opportunities in the economic recovery:
-
Food & beverage solutions: HEYPARK online food ordering platform (free monthly fee), Digital advertising solutions of Online Yellow Pages & Google.
-
Retail solutions: e-Shop, POS system, O2O solutions, Digital advertising solutions of Online Yellow Pages & Google.
For Tap & Go service details and account opening, please visit the Tap & Go website at www.tapngo.com.hkor call the Tap & Go service hotline on +852 2888 0000.
To learn more about "SmartPOS" and other digital solutions, please call the business customer hotline on +852 10088 (press * after selecting language) or visit https://www.hkt- sme.com/en/pos/.
- # -
-
HKT Payment Limited is a Stored Value Facilities (SVF) license holder with the SVF number SVF0002.
-
Applicable to new businesses successfully applying for the SmartPOS and various payment acceptance methods within the HKSAR Government consumption voucher scheme period.
About HKT
HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, media entertainment, enterprise solutions and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centers.
HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network with differentiated value- added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fiber backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city.
cont'd…
- 3 -
HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong's development into a smart city.
Riding on its massive loyal customer base, HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty program, e-commerce, travel, insurance, FinTech and HealthTech services. The ecosystem deepens HKT's relationship with its customers thereby enhancing customer retention and engagement.
For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.
For media inquiries, please call:
Stella Wong
HKT
Group Communications
Tel: +852 2888 2253
Email: stella.wm.wong@pccw.com
Issued by HKT Limited.
HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.
Disclaimer
HKT Trust and HKT Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 02:00:01 UTC.