[NOTICE: This Notice is a translation of the Japanese original for reference purpose only, and in the event of any discrepancy, the Japanese original shall prevail.]

March 29, 2024

To whom it may concern

Company Name: Representative:HORIBA, Ltd.

Masayuki Adachi, President & COO

(Securities code: 6856, Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Aiji Horii, Department Manager of Administration Department

Telephone Number:

(81)75-313-8121

Position and Policy Regarding Reduction of Minimum Stock Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

1. Position regarding reduction of minimum stock trading unit

HORIBA, Ltd. (the Company) recognizes that a reduction in the trading unit of the Company's shares is effective way to stimulate a wider range of investors and increase share liquidity in the stock market.

2. Policy regarding reduction of minimum stock trading unit

Regarding a potential reduction in the trading unit, the Company continues to comprehensively monitor a number of factors including the trends in equity market composition and its shareholders composition and carefully consider whether a reduction in the trading unit is necessary or not.

Reference

This disclosure constitutes a disclosure in accordance with Article 409 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Securities Listing Regulations (concerning disclosure of reductions in the minimum investment), which applies to the Company since its minimum investment as of December 31, 2023, was valued at 500,000 yen permit or more.

