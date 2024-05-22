Media MentionsTuesday, May 21, 2024
Transferable Tax Credits 'Will Be a Fact of Life for Corporate Taxpayers': Howard Steinberg Speaks With the Financial Times

Howard Steinberg, Global Head of Tax Restructuring, recently sat down with the Financial Times to discuss the rapidly growing market for transferable tax credits following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, noting the "frenzy" of interest from clients across sectors.

Read the full article on the Financial Times' website.

