Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : bets on Asian wealth in revised strategy after profits tumble, cuts outlook

02/23/2021 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An HSBC bank logo is pictured in New York

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday abandoned its long-term profitability target, and unveiled a revised strategy focused mainly on wealth management in Asia after the COVID-19 shock saw its annual profits drop sharply.

Citing the low interest rate environment and tough market conditions, HSBC ditched its goal of achieving a return on tangible equity of 10 to 12%, and said instead it will aim for 10% over the medium term.

The moves by Europe's biggest bank underlined the tough outlook for the banking sector as low interest rates worldwide take their toll, even as a global markets rally boosted the prospects for the wealth management business.

The margin pressure and mounting losses in Europe have forced HSBC to redouble its focus on Asia which accounted for 146% of its profit in 2020, as executives look for fresh growth drivers.

"The big structural shift that's gone on since we set out the plan last February has really been the shift in interest rates down toward zero in most markets that we do business in," Ewen Stevenson, HSBC's group chief financial officer, told Reuters.

"If interest rates were 100 basis points higher today across the board it would improve our returns by 3 percentage points."

The bank said it would pay a dividend of $0.15 a share in cash, the first payout announced since October 2019, after the Bank of England blocked all big lenders from paying dividends or buying back shares in 2020 to conserve capital.

However, it said it would stop the previous practice of paying a quarterly dividend, and target a payout ratio of between 40% and 55% of reported earnings per ordinary share from 2022 onwards, well below the level in recent years.

HSBC also said it will make hefty cuts to some of its back office functions such as technology and operations, without specifying the number of jobs affected. The lender cut 11,000 jobs in 2020 and had signalled it would make further reductions.

The announcement came as HSBC reported a 34% drop in annual profit, slightly better than expectations, after a year in which its global business took a hefty blow from the pandemic and reeled under sharply lower interest rates.

Europe's biggest bank by assets reported profit before tax of $8.78 billion for 2020, down from $13.35 billion a year earlier. The profit was higher than the $8.33 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

HSBC Hong Kong shares rose by as much as 6% on resumption of trade after the lunchtime break, extending earlier gains. The benchmark rose 1.9%.

ASIA FOCUS, SHRINKING ELSEWHERE

HSBC said that its growth in Asia for the next five years will be driven by around $6 billion of additional investment in its wealth management and international wholesale business.

That investment will be focused on expanding the bank's wealth management business in Greater China, as well as Asia more broadly.

In its investment banking business, HSBC said it would rebalance capital, investment and staff from Europe and North America to Asia.

Commenting on its underperfoming businesses elsewhere, HSBC said it is in talks with a potential buyer for its troubled France retail banking unit, which it has been trying to dispose for over a year, but no deal has been confirmed.

It said it expected to make a loss on the sale given the business' underlying performance.

The bank also said it is "exploring organic and inorganic options" for its U.S. retail banking franchise, suggesting it is trying to sell the unit where it has already closed 80 branches in the last year.

Reuters, and others, have reported the bank is trying withdraw from U.S. retail banking.

HSBC's Mexico operations made a loss of $187 million in 2020, as many of its branches remained closed due to the pandemic, but chief executive Noel Quinn told Reuters he is confident about the prospects for the business.

HSBC has previously considered selling the business, where it has a troubled past including paying a $1.9 billion fine in 2012 for failing to prevent cartels from laundering hundreds of millions of dollars.

"We're confident that (HSBC's Mexico business) will be successful again post-COVID, and it is a business at scale," Quinn said.

(Reporting by Alun John and Lawrence White; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Alun John and Lawrence White


© Reuters 2021
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
01:24aHSBC : bets on Asian wealth in revised strategy after profits tumble, cuts outlo..
RE
01:11aHSBC : Correction to HSBC Article on Feb. 22
DJ
01:06aHSBC : to Ramp Up Cost-Cutting Measures, Shift Focus to Asia as 2020 Profit Fall..
MT
12:59aHSBC : HBSC Sharpens Focus on Asia -- Update
DJ
12:42aHSBC : Warns of Job Cuts Amid Digitalization Push, Increased Asia Focus; Pandemi..
MT
12:22aHSBC : Allocates $6 Billion for Plan to Focus Growth in Asia
MT
12:13aHSBC : Notes Further Headcount Reductions in Digitalization Push
MT
12:12aHSBC : HBSC Sharpens Focus on Asia
DJ
02/22HSBC : Net Profit Plunged 35% in 2020 as Pandemic Wreaked Economic Havoc
DJ
02/22HSBC : Annual Results 2020 - Webcast - Announcement made to the HK stock exchang..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 998 M - -
Net income 2020 3 590 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 230 317
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,40 $
Last Close Price 6,07 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC13.94%122 964
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.58%451 372
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.97%298 799
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%275 024
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.32%215 075
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.94%201 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ