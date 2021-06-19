Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Hydro-Exploitations Société anonyme
  News
  Summary
    MLHYE   FR0005843125

HYDRO-EXPLOITATIONS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(MLHYE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/03 10:30:27 am
88 EUR   -18.52%
Summary 
Summary

VITEOS SA: the analysis of transformer oils

06/19/2021 | 07:19am EDT
Within the context of the periodic oil checks in their distribution transformers, the chemical analysis pack with its 9 physico-chemical parameters, initially intended for power transformers using several thousand litres, did not seem suitable for the small volumes of oil in this electrical equipment.

The laboratory has since then adapted its offering to provide a new analysis pack revolving around 4 essential parameters (water content, dielectric strength, neutralisation index and colour) transmitted in a report containing findings and advice.

This new service, better adapted to this type of transformer, facilitates regular monitoring while being significantly cheaper as the costs are reduced by over 30%.

In practice, based on experience, we note that the findings of the analyses help provide recommendations designed to anticipate maintenance work, detect any premature ageing of the oil, check the insulating function of the dielectric oil, preclude sealing problems and, as a result, sometimes save transformers, while of course, avoiding unexpected power cuts.

Disclaimer

HYDRO Exploitation SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 11:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Chart HYDRO-EXPLOITATIONS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Hydro-Exploitations Société anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
François Barthe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bertrand Bourjac Director
Olivier Vernejoul Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYDRO-EXPLOITATIONS SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME-34.33%13
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-13.39%18 058
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-30.19%9 194
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.16.42%7 981
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-3.52%5 945
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO8.58%5 020