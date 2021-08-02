Implenia : Berlin has 6'662 stars

The new underground station 'Museumsinsel' in Berlin has opened. Berlin's first completely barrier-free underground line is now complete. The new station combines modernity with culture.

Designed by Swiss architect Max Dudler, the dark blue vaulted station ceiling with its 6,662 or so points of light recreates Schinkel's Magic Flute stage sky and thus establishes a link to the Schinkel buildings near the station.

Even more impressive than the station's cultural background was its construction. Due to its location directly under the Spree Canal, unusual solutions were necessary: the largest inner-city ground freezing in Europe to date was carried out here by Implenia's special civil engineering experts. Watch the video to see how it all came about.