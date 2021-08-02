Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Implenia AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG

(IMPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/02 09:50:22 am
24.04 CHF   -0.08%
09:32aIMPLENIA : Berlin has 6'662 stars
PU
07/21IMPLENIA : Future ETH high-tech laboratory BSS Basel
AQ
07/20IMPLENIA : Future ETH high-tech laboratory BSS Basel
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Implenia : Berlin has 6'662 stars

08/02/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new underground station 'Museumsinsel' in Berlin has opened. Berlin's first completely barrier-free underground line is now complete. The new station combines modernity with culture.

Designed by Swiss architect Max Dudler, the dark blue vaulted station ceiling with its 6,662 or so points of light recreates Schinkel's Magic Flute stage sky and thus establishes a link to the Schinkel buildings near the station.

Even more impressive than the station's cultural background was its construction. Due to its location directly under the Spree Canal, unusual solutions were necessary: the largest inner-city ground freezing in Europe to date was carried out here by Implenia's special civil engineering experts. Watch the video to see how it all came about.

Disclaimer

Implenia AG published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 13:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMPLENIA AG
09:32aIMPLENIA : Berlin has 6'662 stars
PU
07/21IMPLENIA : Future ETH high-tech laboratory BSS Basel
AQ
07/20IMPLENIA : Future ETH high-tech laboratory BSS Basel
PU
07/09IMPLENIA : JV Wins $271 Million Deal To Deliver French Tunneling Project
MT
07/09EQS-NEWS : Implenia remporte un grand projet de creusement de tunnel en France :..
DJ
07/09EQS-NEWS : Implenia wins large tunnelling project in France: Lot 3 of the Lyon-T..
DJ
07/09IMPLENIA WINS LARGE TUNNELLING PROJE : Lot 3 of the Lyon-Turin Base Tunnel
CI
07/07IMPLENIA : Sustainable construction sites - TECO 2030 and Implenia receive publi..
AQ
07/06IMPLENIA : JV Gets Norwegian State Funding For Sustainable Construction Sites Pr..
MT
07/06EQS-NEWS : Sites de construction durables - TECO 2030 et Implenia reçoivent un f..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 642 M 4 021 M 4 021 M
Net income 2021 51,9 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
Net cash 2021 105 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 444 M 490 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 8 701
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart IMPLENIA AG
Duration : Period :
Implenia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,06 CHF
Average target price 27,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Wyss Chief Executive Officer
Marco Dirren Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Ulrich Meister Non-Executive Chairman
Stephan Burkart Chief Information Officer
Henner Mahlstedt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPLENIA AG0.08%490
VINCI9.65%59 076
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED24.38%30 254
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.26%28 965
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.62%21 783
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.24.13%17 612