ANNOUNCEMENT

INTRALOT announces the signing of a

€100,000,000 Bond Loan with five Greek banks

March 28, 2024

INTRALOT S.A., following its announcement dated December 22, 2023, signed on March 27, 2024, the Agreement for the issuance of a Bond Loan of up to €100 million with maturity date 30.06.2025, with Arrangers PIRAEUS BANK and the NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE. Initial bondholders are PIRAEUS BANK, THE NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE, OPTIMA BANK, ATTICA BANK and PANCRETA BANK with PIRAEUS BANK as bondholders' representative. On March 28, 2024, the total amount of the Bond Loan (€100,000,000) was paid and INTRALOT S.A. issued Bonds of an equal value according to the Agreement. The proceeds of the Bond Loan will be used to fully redeem the outstanding capital of the Senior Notes due September 2024, issued by subsidiary Intralot Capital Luxembourg S.A.

