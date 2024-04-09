Iveco Group N.V. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and specialized vehicles and transmission systems. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - sale of commercial and specialized vehicles (74.4%): commercial vehicles, buses, trucks, light and heavy industrial vehicles, defense vehicles, fire-fighting vehicles, mining vehicles, etc. (Iveco, Heuliez Bus, Iveco Astra, Magirus and Iveco Defence Vehicles brands); - sale of transmission and propulsion systems (23%): transmission and axle systems, combustion engines, alternative propulsion systems (FPT Industrial brand), mainly for agricultural, construction and energy production equipment; - financial services (2.6%): particularly financing and leasing services. At the end of 2009, the group had 22 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (76.4%), South America (8.9%), North America (2.1%) and other (12.6%).

