J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today it has been selected as one of America’s Best Large Employers of 2024 by Forbes, the third time in the company's history, and named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ 2024 list, its 13th time to be included.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions showcasing the integrity of our brand and the confidence of the people behind it,” said Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt. “Being among Fortune's most respected and admired companies in the world demonstrates our mission of driving long-term value for our people, customers and shareholders. It’s all made possible by our employees, and the Forbes acknowledgment indicates that the workplace culture we have fostered is one they are proud to recommend.”

In 2023, Forbes also named J.B. Hunt one of the Best Employers for Women. The company received multiple awards for its workplace culture from Newsweek, including America’s Greatest Workplaces (overall), Greatest Workplaces for Women, Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families.

Forbes America’s Best Large Employers recognizes the top 500 companies receiving the most recommendations from an independent survey of more than 170,000 U.S. employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to family and friends and encouraged to assess other employers in their respective industries. Forbes worked with market research firm Statista to determine this year’s recipients. To be considered, a company must employee at least 5,000 people within the U.S. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The full list is available on the Forbes website.

Fortune’s list of World’s Most Admired Companies is one of the leading measurements for corporate reputation. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry to ask executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. The complete list is available here.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt’s vision is to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. The company’s industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain visibility. Powered by one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country and third-party capacity through its J.B. Hunt 360°® digital freight marketplace, J.B. Hunt can meet the unique shipping needs of any business, from first mile to final delivery, and every shipment in-between. Through disciplined investments in its people, technology and capacity, J.B. Hunt is delivering exceptional value and service that enable long-term growth for the company and its stakeholders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is a Fortune 500 company, an S&P 500 company and a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Its stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. The company’s services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, transload and more. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240213986671/en/