    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
04:09:20 2023-03-16 pm EDT
132.65 USD   +3.42%
03:55pFirst Republic Rescue Talks, Credit Suisse Deal Boost US Equities
MT
03:24pAp Sources : Banks working on rescue plan for First Republic
AQ
03:23pBank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and U.S. Bank to Make Uninsured Deposits Totaling $30 Billion Into First Republic Bank
BU
Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and U.S. Bank to Make Uninsured Deposits Totaling $30 Billion Into First Republic Bank

03/16/2023 | 03:23pm EDT
ISSUED ON BEHALF OF

Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist Bank, US Bank

Action by the largest U.S. banks reflects their confidence in the country’s banking system and helps ensure First Republic has the liquidity to continue serving its customers.

Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo announced today they are each making a $5 billion uninsured deposit into First Republic Bank. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are each making an uninsured deposit of $2.5 billion, and BNY Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and U.S. Bank are each making an uninsured deposit of $1 billion, for a total deposit from the eleven banks of $30 billion. This action by America’s largest banks reflects their confidence in First Republic and in banks of all sizes, and it demonstrates their overall commitment to helping banks serve their customers and communities. Regional, midsize and small banks are critical to the health and functioning of our financial system.

Following the receiverships of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, there were outflows of uninsured deposits at a small number of banks. America’s financial system is among the best in the world, and America’s banks – large, midsize and community banks – do an extraordinary job serving the banking needs of their unique customers and communities. The banking system has strong credit, plenty of liquidity, strong capital and strong profitability. Recent events did nothing to change this.

The actions of America’s largest banks reflect their confidence in the country’s banking system. Together, we are deploying our financial strength and liquidity into the larger system, where it is needed the most. Smaller- and medium-sized banks support their local customers and businesses, create millions of jobs and help uplift communities. America’s larger banks stand united with all banks to support our economy and all of those around us.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 141 B - -
Net income 2023 38 247 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,92x
Yield 2023 3,24%
Capitalization 378 B 378 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 293 723
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 128,26 $
Average target price 157,60 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.93%135 290