KATEK SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.katek-group.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.katek-group.com/investor-relations-section/reports/?lang=en

Language: English
Company: KATEK SE
Promenadeplatz 12
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.katek-group.com

 
