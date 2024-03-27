KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek®’s 2024 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the third consecutive year. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s most trustworthy companies. This acknowledgment underscores our long-standing commitment to delivering industry-leading customer satisfaction as well as fostering a culture of trust, integrity, collaboration and excellence,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This distinction is also a testament to the relationships we build with our homebuyers and the passion the entire KB Home team has for building our customers’ dreams and putting the great American aspiration of homeownership within reach for thousands of families.”

The companies on the 2024 America's Most Trustworthy list were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies in three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. All public and private companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue of more than $500 million were considered for the study. A total of 97,000 evaluations were submitted, and over 523,000 social media mentions were evaluated. The 700 most trusted companies across 23 industries were selected based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

