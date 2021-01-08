Log in
Knoll : Luxe Interiors + Design and ELLE Decor February 2021 Issues Feature Knoll and Muuto

01/08/2021 | 05:54pm EST
The Newson Aluminum Chair and Muuto Post Lamp, two monochromatic and contemporary designs for inspired homes, made waves with design press for February 2021 issues. Luxe Interiors + Design, the largest network of regional shelter magazines across the country, spotlighted the Newson Aluminum Chair in its annual 'Market Spotlight'. 'The Newson Aluminum Chair by Marc Newson for Knoll is defined by a single uninterrupted line and pays homage to the designs of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe,' writes Luxe editors, 'This chic, contemporary interpretation features a mesh seat and back for added ergonomic support.'

In addition, ELLE Decor, a fashion-inspired resource for the home and sister publication to ELLE, asked New York-based designers Vincente Wolf and Kimille Taylor to select their favorite contemporary floor lamps. Selecting the Muuto Post Floor Lamp, Wolf commented, 'It's an ideal lamp for reading, showcasing art, and for filling the void with light and any space,' while Taylor suggests, 'This is a total workhorse-clean and contemporary. Great style for a great price point.'

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 22:53:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
