Macronix International : Important Resolutions of Year 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Macronix (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a major subsidiary of Macronix.
08/13/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Provided by: MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/13
Time of announcement
22:08:02
Subject
Important Resolutions of Year 2022 Annual General
Shareholders Meeting of Macronix (Hong Kong) Co.,
Limited, a major subsidiary of Macronix.
Date of events
2022/08/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/08/12
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adoption of the Company's Distribution Plan for
the year ended 31 December 2021
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adaption of the Audited Financial Statements and Directors' Report
for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approval of Auditor engagement.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 14:12:04 UTC.