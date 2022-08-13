Log in
    2337   TW0002337003

MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2337)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
33.45 TWD   +2.14%
10:13aMACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : Important Resolutions of Year 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Macronix (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a major subsidiary of Macronix.
PU
08/08Macronix International Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Net Sales for the Month and Year to Date Ended July 2022
CI
08/08MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.604 Billion for July 2022
PU
Macronix International : Important Resolutions of Year 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Macronix (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a major subsidiary of Macronix.

08/13/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/13 Time of announcement 22:08:02
Subject 
 Important Resolutions of Year 2022 Annual General
Shareholders Meeting of Macronix (Hong Kong) Co.,
Limited, a major subsidiary of Macronix.
Date of events 2022/08/12 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/08/12
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adoption of the Company's Distribution Plan for
the year ended 31 December 2021
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adaption of the Audited Financial Statements and Directors' Report
for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approval of Auditor engagement.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 14:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
