Macronix International : Important Resolutions of Year 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Macronix (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a major subsidiary of Macronix.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/08/12 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adoption of the Company's Distribution Plan for the year ended 31 December 2021 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adaption of the Audited Financial Statements and Directors' Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approval of Auditor engagement. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None