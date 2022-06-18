Medicamen Biotech : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

Disclosures under Regulation 31(1)/31(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

DETAILS OF PROMOTER HOLDING PROMOTER HOLDING DETAILS OF EVENTS POST EVENT HOLDING NAME(S) OF EVENTS IN THE TARGET ALREADY PERTAINING TO OF ENCUMBERED TYPE OF PERTAINING TO COMPANY ENCUMBERED ENCUMBRANCE SHARES PROMOTER COMPANY REGULATION AND/OR EVENT - ENCUMBRANCE - % OF % OF % OF % OF SYMBOL CREATION/REL DATE OF NAME TYPE PERSONS IN EASE/INVOCAT CREATION/ TOTAL TOTAL TOTAL TOTAL PROMOTER ION RELEASE/ NUMBER EQUITY NUMBER EQUITY NUMBER EQUITY NUMBER EQUITY GROUP INVOCATION OF SHARE SHARE SHARE SHARE ENCUMBRANCE CAPITAL CAPITAL CAPITAL CAPITAL MEDICAM Medicamen MANJU Biotech 31(1) Creation 07-Jun-2022 70000 0.57 50000 0.41 20000 0.16 70000 0.57 EQ BANSAL Limited

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories