  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Medicamen Biotech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531146   INE646B01010

MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LIMITED

(531146)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
608.40 INR   -0.81%
01:24pMEDICAMEN BIOTECH : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
05/25Medicamen Biotech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/25Medicamen Biotech Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
Medicamen Biotech : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

06/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Disclosures under Regulation 31(1)/31(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

DETAILS OF

PROMOTER HOLDING

PROMOTER HOLDING

DETAILS OF EVENTS

POST EVENT HOLDING

NAME(S) OF

EVENTS

IN THE TARGET

ALREADY

PERTAINING TO

OF ENCUMBERED

TYPE OF

PERTAINING TO

COMPANY

ENCUMBERED

ENCUMBRANCE

SHARES

PROMOTER

COMPANY

REGULATION

AND/OR

EVENT -

ENCUMBRANCE -

% OF

% OF

% OF

% OF

SYMBOL

CREATION/REL

DATE OF

NAME

TYPE

PERSONS IN

EASE/INVOCAT

CREATION/

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

PROMOTER

ION

RELEASE/

NUMBER

EQUITY

NUMBER

EQUITY

NUMBER

EQUITY

NUMBER

EQUITY

GROUP

INVOCATION OF

SHARE

SHARE

SHARE

SHARE

ENCUMBRANCE

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

MEDICAM

Medicamen

MANJU

Biotech

31(1)

Creation

07-Jun-2022

70000

0.57

50000

0.41

20000

0.16

70000

0.57

EQ

BANSAL

Limited

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Disclaimer

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 154 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2022 149 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net Debt 2022 205 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,8x
Yield 2022 0,16%
Capitalization 7 433 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,92x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 37,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Madan Chief Executive Officer
Pratap Singh Rawat Chief Financial Officer
Rahul Bishnoi Chairman
Harish Pande Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashwani Kumar Sharma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LIMITED-31.38%95
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.18%24 389
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.58%17 495
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.28%15 102
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.11.38%11 490
CIPLA LIMITED-3.11%9 456