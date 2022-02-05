Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Malaysia's daily COVID cases hit four-month high

02/05/2022 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People wait to receive a booster dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 9,117 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest daily figure in four months, due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 2,904,131. Malaysia has also reported over 32,000 deaths.

Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general of health, has said Malaysia is expected to see a surge in COVID-19 infections and that the country's high vaccination rate has resulted in fewer number of severe cases.

"Although the number of cases is expected to rise in next couple of days and weeks, due to the high transmissibility of Omicron variant, it causes a less severe form of the disease in those who had full vaccination and taken their booster shot," Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post on Friday.

About 97.9% of Malaysia's adult population has received two doses of the vaccine, while 52.3% have also received the booster shot. Around 88.7% of 12-17 year olds has also received two doses.

Malaysia kicked off vaccination for 5-11 year olds this week.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
02/04Nasdaq ends choppy week higher, Amazon shines
RE
02/04UK to make tech firms take faster action against criminal content
RE
02/04Communications Services Up Slightly After Snap, Pinterest Earnings -- Communications Se..
DJ
02/04Tech Up After Strong Amazon Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/04Nasdaq regains ground after choppy week driven by big tech earnings
RE
02/04S&P 500 Posts 1.5% Weekly Climb, Led by Energy, Consumer Discretionary, Financials as J..
MT
02/04SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks in Green as Snap Soars Post Q4 Results
MT
02/04World equities wobble as bond yields rise after positive U.S. jobs data, earnings
RE
02/04Snap Gains 'Faster-Than-Expected' Recovery From Apple's IDFA Changes, Oppenheimer Says
MT
02/04META PLATFORMS : Introducing a Personal Boundary for Horizon Worlds and Venues
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 35 118 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 645 B 645 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 237,09 $
Average target price 343,46 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-29.51%645 345
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY24.43%48 884
MATCH GROUP, INC.-12.30%32 880
TWITTER, INC.-14.53%29 483
BUMBLE INC.-18.31%3 575
GREE, INC.-2.13%1 243