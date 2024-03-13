Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture, sale and maintenance services of forklift trucks and other logistics equipment and maintenance parts. The Company primarily operates through two business segments. The Domestic segment is engaged in the domestically manufacture and sale of logistics equipment and maintenance parts, mainly forklift trucks, as well as the sale of related products and maintenance parts. The Overseas segment is mainly operated in the Americas, Europe, China and Asia. The Company is mainly engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of logistics system products such as battery forklifts, engine forklifts, container carriers, transfer cranes, transport robots, automated warehouses, and warehouse management systems (WMS). The Company is also engaged in the business of non-life insurance agency.