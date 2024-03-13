FY2023 Q3

Financial Results

(April 1 to December 31, 2023)

Feb. 13, 2024

1. FY2023 Q3 Summary

Economic Market Trends

  • The global economy has seen price levels remain high despite a slowdown in inflation and central banks in various countries maintaining their monetary tightening measures, but it is beginning to shift to a phase in which interest rates are expected to be lowered. In addition, Russia's prolonged aggression in Ukraine has continued for two years and military clashes between Israel and Hamas have erupted, leaving the global economy in an uncertain situation, with slowing and stagnant growth. Although the increase in transport costs caused by the rapid recovery phase out of the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided since the beginning of the period under review, inflation is driving higher labor costs and higher costs in a wide range of areas. In Japan and overseas, this is having a growing impact.
  • The domestic market for material handling equipment remained firm at pre-COVID-19 levels. Overseas, though temporary special demand following COVID-19 has leveled off in the Americas, the market has remained firm based on stable logistics needs. In Europe, despite the easing of inflationary pressures, the economy has not yet recovered, and after shrinking following the post-COVID-19 rebound demand, the economy has stagnated. In Asia, as in the Americas, while special demand following COVID-19 has subsided, demand for material handling equipment remains firm. However, in China, despite a temporary recovery trend due to the lifting of the zero-COVID-19 policy, the economy has slowed due in part to the deterioration of the real estate market, and the future of the market for material handling equipment is a concern.
  • The longer lead times due to delays in the supply of various components is gradually abating but high costs persist. The Group as a whole secured sufficient orders and worked on accelerating shipments by achieving production improvements through the elimination of the components shortages in Japan and overseas. As a result, the effects of price optimization have effectively expanded, and the economic impact of the yen depreciation has acted as a tailwind so far.

Summary of FY2023 Q3 Results

  • Net sales increased by 18.1% YoY due to an increase in units sold over the previous year, mainly in the Americas, the effects of price optimization, and the impact of yen depreciation.
  • Operating profit before amortization of goodwill increased 186.1% YoY despite the persistent high-cost environment, due to the contribution of accelerating shipments in the Americas and the expanded effects of price optimization in Japan and overseas.

2. Financial Highlights

Unit: Hundred million JPY

Profit and Loss

FY2022 Q3(*)

FY2023 Q3

YoY Change

Statement

Net Sales

4,409.5

5,209.5

+799.9

+18.1%

Operating Profit

152.5

436.4

+283.8

+186.1%

(Before amortization of goodwill)

(3.5%)

(8.4%)

(Operating profit margin)

Amortization of

78.2

76.6

Goodwill

Operating Profit

74.3

359.7

+285.4

+384.1%

(Operating profit margin)

(1.7%)

(6.9%)

Ordinary Profit

60.6

328.4

+267.8

+441.3%

(Ordinary profit margin)

(1.4%)

(6.3%)

Profit Attributable to

27.6

245.8

+218.2

+790.2%

Owners of Parent

(0.6%)

(4.7%)

(Net income margin)

* At the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, we finalized the provisional

FY2022 Q3 actual FX rates: USD=JPY136.51 EUR=JPY140.59 CNY=JPY19.88

accounting treatment related with past M&A activity in United States. The figures

FY2023 Q3 actual FX rates: USD=JPY143.29 EUR=JPY155.29 CNY=JPY19.98

(goodwill, etc.) for the six months ended December 31, 2023 reflect the detailed

finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

Balance Sheet

FY2022 Q4

FY2023 Q3

Change

Total Assets

4,754.3

5,099.3

+345.0

+7.3%

Total Liabilities

3,994.0

4,038.7

+44.6

+1.1%

Net Assets

760.2

1,060.6

+300.3

+39.5%

End of FY2022 Q4 FX rates: USD=JPY133.53 EUR=JPY145.72 CNY=JPY19.42

End of FY2023 Q3 FX rates: USD=JPY141.83 EUR=JPY157.12 CNY=JPY19.93

3. Business Results by Segment

Net Sales

  • Net sales increased by 18.1% YoY due to an increase in units sold mainly in the Americas, the contribution from the effects of price optimization, and the tailwind from the economic impact of yen depreciation.

Unit:

FY2023 Q3 Sales by Region

Hundred million JPY

Japan

Overseas

China&

6,000

Increased

5,209.5

Europe

Asia

5,000

4,409.5

+799.9

5.3 Japan

(+18.1)

14.8

4,000

6.7％）27.2

3,000

3,794.2

17.0％）

28.8％）

3,138.3

2,000

Americas

1,000

1,415.2

1,271.2

52.7

0

47.5％）

FY2022 Q3

FY2023 Q3

() = the same period last year

Operating Profit*

  • Operating profit increased by 186.1% YoY due to the expanded effects of price optimization, the settling of increase in marine transportation costs, and the impact of yen depreciation.

Unit:

Japan Overseas

FY2023 Q3 Operating Profit by Segment

Hundred million JPY

436.4

500

Increased

Japan

400

+283.8

300

(+186.1)

21.6

342.2

(22.0)

152.5

200

Overseas

100

119.0

94.2

78.4%

0

33.5

(78.0)

FY2022 Q3

FY2023 Q3

* Operating profit before amortization of goodwill

() = the same period last year

4. Net Sales by Region (including FX impacts)

Japan

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

Increased 1,415.2

1,500

1,271.2

+144.0

(+11.3)

486.3

1,000

467.9

500

803.2

928.8

0

FY2022 Q3

FY2023 Q3

Q1 + Q2

Q3

Europe

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

FX impact

Increased

66.2

1,000

751.0

+20.5

771.6

800

(+2.7)

600

264.0

262.0

400

200

486.9

509.5

0

FY2022 Q3

FY2023 Q3

Q1 + Q2

Q3

Americas

FX impact

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

129.9

Increased

2,745.3

3,000

+652.5

2,092.7

(+31.2)

934.4

2,000

784.3

1,000

1,810.9

1,308.4

0

FY2022 Q3

FY2023 Q3

Q1 + Q2

Q3

China & Asia

FX impact

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

1.7

294.5

Decreased

277.3

300

-17.2

97.2

(-5.8)

88.9

200

100

197.3

188.4

0

FY2022 Q3

FY2023 Q3

Q1 + Q2

Q3

5. Net Sales - FY2022 Q3 vs FY2023 Q3

Japan:

Net sales increased as components shortages have been abating and the effects of

price optimization are also starting to contribute.

  • Overseas: Net sales increased due to the contribution of accelerating shipments in the Americas, the expanded effects of price optimization, and the impact of yen depreciation. However, net sales in Europe and China & Asia regions decreased.

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

Americas

Europe

China &

Asia

FX

Japan

impacts

+144.0

+522.6

-45.6

-18.9

+197.8

5,209.5

4,409.5

Net Sales increased

by 799 (+18.1%)

FY2022 Q3

FY2023 Q3

6. Operating Profit - FY2022 Q3 vs FY2023 Q3

  • Material costs remain high in Japan but are improving in Europe and the Americas. Labor costs also remain high due to inflation.
  • Operating profit before amortization of goodwill increased 186.1% YoY due to higher sales, the effects of price optimization, and the settling of increase in marine transportation costs.

FX

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

impacts,

Effects of

etc.

U.S. tariffs

price optimization

Operating profit

(before amortization of goodwill)

Amortization

of goodwill

increased by 283 (+186.1%)

Sales increase and

mix optimization

Decrease in

transport

-78.2

Increase in

costs

material costs

Amortization

of goodwill

Increase in

Including:

labor costs, etc.

Decrease in transport costs

+69.8

FY2023 Q3

FY2023 Q3

FY2022 Q3

FY2022 Q3

Increase in volume

-5.3

(before amortization

(before amortization

of goodwill)

of goodwill)

7. Consolidated Balance Sheet

  • Net assets increased due to an increase in retained earnings from net profit and an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment. The capital adequacy ratio improved from 15.9% to 20.7%.

Assets

Liabilities/ Net Assets

4,7545,099

2,6452,857

Assets

increased

2,108

by 345

2,241

FY2022 Q4

FY2023 Q3

Non-current assets

Current assets

4,754

5,099

Liabilities

increased

3,994

by 44

4,038

Net assets

increased

760

by 300

1,060

FY2022 Q4

FY2023 Q3

Net assets Liabilities

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

Item

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Q4

Q3

Current assets

2,645

2,857

+212

Property, plant and equipment

1,489

1,649

+160

Intangible assets

411

350

-60

Inv estments and

208

241

+33

other assets

Total non-current assets

2,108

2,241

+132

Total assets

4,754

5,099

+345

Current assets: Increased

Increased due to exchange rate conversion effects, cash and deposits, and inventories, etc.

Non-current assets: Increased

Increased due to exchange rate conversion effects, and property, plant and equipment, etc.

Item

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Q4

Q3

Current liabilities

2,087

2,016

-70

Non-current liabilities

1,906

2,022

+115

Total liabilities

3,994

4,038

+44

Total net assets

760

1,060

+300

Total liabilities and net assets

4,754

5,099

+345

Liabilities: increased

Exchange rate conversion effects and decrease in accounts payable, etc.

Net assets: Increased

Increased due to an increase in retained earnings and the foreign currency translation adjustment.

8. Cash Flow

  • C/F from operating activities increased 41.4 B JPY (3.4 B → 44.9 B) YoY due to an increase in profit before income taxes.
  • C/F from investing activities decreased 20.5 B JPY (-23.5 B → -44.0 B) YoY due to a shift from collection of short-term loans to deposits in FY2023 (impact: -13.3 B JPY) and an increase in acquisition of property, plant and equipment.
  • Free C/F increased 20.9 B JPY (-20.1 B → 0.8 B) YoY due to improved C/F from operating activities (+34.3 B JPY YoY if the above short-term loan impact is factored in).

Amortization

of

Depreciation goodwill expenses

Fund procurement

by sales and leaseback

176.5

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

Profit before

Other

income taxes

operating

C/F

Sales of

Increase in

other financial

property, plant

transactions

and equipment

132.4

Cash

Other

Acquisition of

dividend

Increase in

financial

property, plant

Other Decrease in

Decrease in

payment

C/F

and equipment

short-terminvestingshort-term

loans

C/F

long-term

End of

borrowings borrowings

FY2022

Cash and cash equivalents increased 85.7

Cash

C/F from operating activities

C/F from investing activities

C/F from financing activities

44.9 B JPY

-44.0 B JPY

7.1 B JPY

(3.4 B JPY in the same

(-23.5 B JPY in the same

(28.0 B JPY in the same

period last year)

period last year)

period last year)

Free C/F 0.8 B JPY

(-20.1 B JPY in the same period last year)

FX

effects, 218.2 etc.

End of

FY2023 Q3

Cash

9. Upward Revision of FY2023 Forecast

  • Net sales are expected to be in line with the forecast announced in November 2023.
  • Profits are expected to exceed the previous forecast in all profit categories, due to accelerated shipments in the Americas, mitigation of cost increases in Japan and overseas, and the expanded effects of price optimization, despite deteriorating market conditions in Europe and other regions.

FY2023 Forecast

FY2023 Revised Forecast

Change

(Unit: Hundred million JPY)

(Published in Nov. 2023)

(Published in Feb. 2024)

Compared to Previous Forecasts

Units Sold

115,000 units

115,000 units

Net Sales

6,900.0

6,900.0

Operating Profit

500.0

550.0

+50.0

+10.0%

(Before amortization of goodwill)

(7.2%)

(8.0%)

(Operating profit margin)

Amortization of

100.0

100.0

Goodwill

Operating Profit

400.0

450.0

+50.0

+12.5%

(Operating profit margin)

(5.8%)

(6.5%)

Ordinary Profit

360.0

400.0

+40.0

+11.1%

(Ordinary profit margin)

(5.2%)

(5.8%)

Profit Attributable to

230.0

290.0

+60.0

+26.1%

Owners of Parent

(3.3%)

(4.2%)

(Net income margin)

Dividend per Share

19 JPY

20 JPY

+1 JPY

FY2023 initial plan FX rates: USD=JPY130.00 EUR=JPY140.00 CNY=JPY20.00

FY2023 Q4 plan FX rates: USD=JPY140.00 EUR=JPY150.00 CNY=JPY19.70

