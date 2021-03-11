J&J to make up to 3 bln COVID-19 vaccines in 2022 -chief scientist

CHICAGO/FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's
chief scientist said the company expects to produce up
to 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine next year, after the
European Union approved the one-shot immunization on Thursday.
The company is bringing on three manufacturing plants to
produce the key drug substance. It also will have seven plants
globally that will handle final production steps and bottling
into vials known as fill and finish.
"All these will function together to deliver the 1 billion
by the end of the year," Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J's chief
scientific officer, said in an interview.
"Next year, we can do more than two billion vaccines, and
even up to three if we maximize capacity. With Merck on board,
we will be north of 2 billion," he added, referring to a recent
agreement for rival Merck & Co to produce J&J's vaccine.
Stoffels also said he was confident J&J will be able to
deliver a planned 55 million doses to the European Union in the
second quarter. An EU official told Reuters this week that J&J
had flagged possible supply issues that may complicate these
plans.
“We trust that we can deliver close to that amount in Q2,"
Stoffels said, adding that final production steps would be the
biggest challenge.
"It’s the fill and finish which was the critical part and
there we learned we had later access, we started later and had
later access to facilities,” he said.
J&J's shot is the fourth to be endorsed for use in the EU
after vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech ,
AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.
Europe is scrambling to get immunization campaigns off the
ground after an early supply shortfall from Pfizer, since
resolved, and more persistent issues with AstraZeneca.
J&J’s vaccine is expected to be used widely around the globe
because of its one-shot convenience and logistical advantage of
being shipped and stored at normal refrigerator temperatures.
Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses
and must be shipped frozen.
Thursday's approval included authorization in Europe of
Maryland-based Emergent Biosolutions Inc, which is
making active drug substance for the vaccine.
"Emergent is a very critical supplier. It’s important for
both the U.S. and Europe and other parts of the world," Stoffels
said, adding it can deliver enough drug substance for "up to a
billion vaccines a year."
Stoffels said in the United States, the company was only
allowed to seek emergency use authorization for one
manufacturing plant to produce drug substance.
Initial U.S. doses are being made at the company's plant in
Leiden, the Netherlands. J&J is awaiting U.S. approvals of the
Emergent plant for drug substance, and for Catalent Inc
, a contract manufacturer that will handle fill and
finish from a new manufacturing line in Bloomington, Indiana.
Stoffels said as soon as J&J received U.S. authorization for
the vaccine, U.S. regulators started reviewing the company's
additional production plants.
He said early "hiccups" have been resolved and the company
expects to deliver on its promise of 100 million doses before
the end of June.
In Europe, Stoffels said the company plans to significantly
scale up production of its Leiden plant. Additional capacity
will come on board likely over the summer, he added.
Indian drugmaker Biological E Ltd will handle both drug
substance and fill and finish for J&J's vaccine. The company's
managing director told Reuters last month that Biological E was
looking to contract manufacture roughly 600 million doses of
J&J's COVID-19 vaccine a year.
Biological E is in the process of installing and validating
equipment in the plant, which Stoffels said he expects to be
ready in the second half of this year.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Ludwig Burger in
Frankfurt; Editing by Peter Henderson and Bill Berkrot)