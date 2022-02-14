Money3 : 1H FY22 Results Investor Presentation

For personal use only
Investor Presentation
Results - 1H FY22
15 February 2022
Scott Baldwin
Siva Subramani
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
& CEO
ASX: MNY
Model type funded by Money3 in 2021
Highlights - 1H FY22
New loan originations
(cash advanced)
56.3%
increase on pcp to $236.2m
EBITDA
increased
*27.1%
to $48.8m on pcp
Revenue
NPAT
increased
34.5%
29.6%
to $91.3m
to $25.8m
on pcp
Cash
Loan book
collected
45.7%
33.8%
to $690.8m on
to $220.9m
pcp, 15.1% increase
since June 30
Annualised net bad debts of 3.9% of
gross loan book
Momentum on track to exceed $1 Billion of loan book in 2023
1H FY22 declared fully franked dividend
of 6 cents payable on 29 April 2022
Loan Book leverage at ~50% (net)
Net Promotor Score
77*
Available funding to support loan book
growth to ~$950.0 million
*EBITDA normalised for wage subsidy in 1HFY21
* Average of GCF and Money3 Business unit taken at settlement
2
About the Group
Market leading
Strong Proprietary
customer care
technology
In house market leading collections
Allowing for seamless integration
with
teams sit at the heart of the business -
Driving flexible payment solutions for
introduction partners and providing
customers
for ease of customer access
Group now funding
approximately $40.0 million per month
Ubiquitous customer journey
From introducer to loan settlement - a unique customer approach facilitates 1 in 3 customers returning for a second / third + loan to Money3
AU & NZ Market
Large addressable Consumer and Commercial market across Australia and New Zealand of $33.0 Billion
Customer focused
Customer focused, Consumer & Commercial finance company
3
Group Business Units
Prime Consumer and Commercial loans Australia
Non-conforming loans Australia
•
Over 20 years of trading history
Over 30 years of trading history
Originated over $2.0 Billion of loans
Acquired in January 2021
Strong in-house Customer Care team of collection
Leverage of Money3 distribution channels driving over
professionals
70% growth since acquisition
Growing market opportunity with approx. 20.0
Market opportunity with approx. 20.0 million1 vehicles in
usemillion1 vehicles in Australia increasing approx. 2%
Australia increasing approx. 2% annually
personal
annually
Annual target market opportunity - >$14.0 billion2 of new and used vehicles
Annual target market opportunity - >$14.0 billion2 of
and used vehicles
new and used vehicles
Large commercial market for new and used assets
Growing personal loan market
Used asset pricing stabilising with inflation and supply
chain issues likely to maintain current pricing for the
chain issues likely to maintain current pricing
foreseeable future
for the foreseeable future
1 Motor Vehicle Census, Australia, 31 Jan 2021 | Australian Bureau of Statistics (abs.gov.au)
2 Lending indicators, December 2021 | Australian Bureau of Statistics (abs.gov.au)
Automotive loans
Personal loans
(consumer)
(commercial)
Prime and non-conforming Consumer and Commercial loans New Zealand
3 December 2020 Motor Fax published by the Financial Services Federation
Vehicle compliance &
4
maintenance services
1H FY22 Financial Results
Group Financial Results
1H
Mvt %
Amounts in $m unless otherwise stated
FY22
FY21
91.3
67.9
personal
Bad debts, net
(13.6)
(7.6)
78.9%
EBITDA margin
53.5%
56.5%
Movement in impairment provisions
(0.1)
(0.4)
(75.0%)
Expenses
(28.8)
(21.5)
34.0%
EBITDA
48.8
38.4*
27.1%
25.8
19.9
NPAT Margin
28.3%
29.3%
*Normalised for the impact of 2021 wage subsidy
34.5%
Increase in
Revenue
27.1%
adjusted for wage subsidy
29.6%
Group NPAT
Loan Book
1H Growth of
15.0% to
$690.8m
6
