    MNY   AU000000MNY1

MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED

(MNY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 12:10:16 am
3.3 AUD   +1.85%
04:54pMONEY3 : 1H FY22 Results Investor Presentation
PU
2021MONEY3 : Application for quotation of securities - MNY
PU
2021MONEY3 : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MNY
PU
Money3 : 1H FY22 Results Investor Presentation

02/14/2022 | 04:54pm EST
For personal use only

Investor Presentation

Results - 1H FY22

15 February 2022

Scott Baldwin

Siva Subramani

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

& CEO

ASX: MNY

Model type funded by Money3 in 2021

Highlights - 1H FY22

For personal use only

New loan originations

(cash advanced)

56.3%

increase on pcp to $236.2m

EBITDA

increased

*27.1%

to $48.8m on pcp

Revenue

NPAT

increased

increased

34.5%

29.6%

to $91.3m

to $25.8m

on pcp

on pcp

Cash

Loan book

collected

increased

increased

45.7%

33.8%

to $690.8m on

to $220.9m

pcp, 15.1% increase

on pcp

since June 30

Annualised net bad debts of 3.9% of

gross loan book

Momentum on track to exceed $1 Billion of loan book in 2023

1H FY22 declared fully franked dividend

of 6 cents payable on 29 April 2022

Loan Book leverage at ~50% (net)

Net Promotor Score

77*

Available funding to support loan book

growth to ~$950.0 million

*EBITDA normalised for wage subsidy in 1HFY21

* Average of GCF and Money3 Business unit taken at settlement

2

use only

About the Group

Market leading

Strong Proprietary

customer care

technology

In house market leading collections

Allowing for seamless integration

with

teams sit at the heart of the business -

Driving flexible payment solutions for

introduction partners and providing

customers

for ease of customer access

For personal

New loan originations

Group now funding

approximately $40.0 million per month

Ubiquitous customer journey

From introducer to loan settlement - a unique customer approach facilitates 1 in 3 customers returning for a second / third + loan to Money3

AU & NZ Market

Large addressable Consumer and Commercial market across Australia and New Zealand of $33.0 Billion

Customer focused

Customer focused, Consumer & Commercial finance company

3

Group Business Units

only

Prime Consumer and Commercial loans Australia

Non-conforming loans Australia

Over 20 years of trading history

Over 30 years of trading history

Originated over $2.0 Billion of loans

Acquired in January 2021

Strong in-house Customer Care team of collection

Leverage of Money3 distribution channels driving over

professionals

70% growth since acquisition

Growing market opportunity with approx. 20.0

Market opportunity with approx. 20.0 million1 vehicles in

usemillion1 vehicles in Australia increasing approx. 2%

Australia increasing approx. 2% annually

personal

annually

Annual target market opportunity - >$14.0 billion2 of new

Annual target market opportunity - >$14.0 billion2 of

and used vehicles

new and used vehicles

Large commercial market for new and used assets

Growing personal loan market

Used asset pricing stabilising with inflation and supply

Used asset pricing stabilising with inflation and supply

chain issues likely to maintain current pricing for the

chain issues likely to maintain current pricing

foreseeable future

for the foreseeable future

For

1 Motor Vehicle Census, Australia, 31 Jan 2021 | Australian Bureau of Statistics (abs.gov.au)

2 Lending indicators, December 2021 | Australian Bureau of Statistics (abs.gov.au)

Automotive loans

Personal loans

Automotive loans

Automotive loans

(consumer)

(consumer)

(consumer)

(commercial)

Prime and non-conforming Consumer and Commercial loans New Zealand

  • Over 15 years trading history
  • Acquired in March 2019
  • 2021 significantly impacted by lockdowns when Dealerships were closed
  • Strong rebound expected in 2H due to easing of pandemic restrictions
  • NZ$9.5 billion3 annual motor vehicle sales
  • Go Car estimates it finances <2% of the total car market

3 December 2020 Motor Fax published by the Financial Services Federation

Automotive loans

Vehicle compliance &

4

(consumer)

maintenance services

1H FY22 Financial Results

only

Group Financial Results

1H

1H

Mvt %

Amounts in $m unless otherwise stated

FY22

FY21

use

Revenue

91.3

67.9

34.5%

personal

Bad debts, net

(13.6)

(7.6)

78.9%

EBITDA margin

53.5%

56.5%

Movement in impairment provisions

(0.1)

(0.4)

(75.0%)

Expenses

(28.8)

(21.5)

34.0%

EBITDA

48.8

38.4*

27.1%

For

NPAT

25.8

19.9

29.6%

NPAT Margin

28.3%

29.3%

*Normalised for the impact of 2021 wage subsidy

34.5%

Increase in

Revenue

27.1%

Increase in

EBITDA

adjusted for wage subsidy

29.6%

Increase in

Group NPAT

Loan Book

1H Growth of

15.0% to

$690.8m

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Money3 Corporation Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 21:53:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
