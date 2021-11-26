Log in
MORI TRUST Hotel Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

11/26/2021
November 26, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc.

Representative: Amane Sakamoto, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3478)

Asset Management Company

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Michio Yamamoto,

President and Representative Director

Contact:

Nobuyuki Aizawa, General Manager,

Strategic Management Department,

Hotel REIT Management Division

(TEL: +81-3-6435-7011)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc. ("MORI TRUST Hotel Reit") hereby announces today that it determined the interest rates for new loans announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 25, 2021 as described below.

Details

1. Determination of interest rate

Loan

Loan type

Drawdown date

Category

Lender

amount

Interest rate

Repayment method

Repayment date

(million yen)

Unsecured

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

3,000

0.52470%

Unguaranteed

November 30, 2021

(Fixed interest rate)

Lump-sum repayment

August 30, 2024

upon maturity

Unsecured

Long-term

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

3,000

0.52750%

Unguaranteed

November 30, 2021

Bank, Limited

(Fixed interest rate)

Lump-sum repayment

November 29, 2024

upon maturity

Unsecured

Development Bank of

1,500

0.52750%

Unguaranteed

November 30, 2021

Japan Inc.

(Fixed interest rate)

Lump-sum repayment

November 29, 2024

upon maturity

2. Others

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit has made no change to the details of investment risks stated in the securities report submitted on May 28, 2021 in connection with risks associated with the repayment of the borrowing of funds and the like.

* MORI TRUST Hotel Reit's website: http://www.mt-hotelreit.jp/en/

Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of a press release for public announcement concerning of borrowing of funds, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

1

Disclaimer

Mori Trust Hotel REIT Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
