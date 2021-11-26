MORI TRUST Hotel Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

November 26, 2021

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc.

Representative: Amane Sakamoto, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3478)

Asset Management Company

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Michio Yamamoto, President and Representative Director Contact: Nobuyuki Aizawa, General Manager, Strategic Management Department, Hotel REIT Management Division (TEL: +81-3-6435-7011)

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rate)

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit, Inc. ("MORI TRUST Hotel Reit") hereby announces today that it determined the interest rates for new loans announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" on November 25, 2021 as described below.

Details

1. Determination of interest rate

Loan Loan type Drawdown date Category Lender amount Interest rate Repayment method Repayment date (million yen) Unsecured MUFG Bank, Ltd. 3,000 0.52470% Unguaranteed November 30, 2021 (Fixed interest rate) Lump-sum repayment August 30, 2024 upon maturity Unsecured Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Trust 3,000 0.52750% Unguaranteed November 30, 2021 Bank, Limited (Fixed interest rate) Lump-sum repayment November 29, 2024 upon maturity Unsecured Development Bank of 1,500 0.52750% Unguaranteed November 30, 2021 Japan Inc. (Fixed interest rate) Lump-sum repayment November 29, 2024 upon maturity

2. Others

MORI TRUST Hotel Reit has made no change to the details of investment risks stated in the securities report submitted on May 28, 2021 in connection with risks associated with the repayment of the borrowing of funds and the like.

