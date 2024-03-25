NGK Insulators : Starts World’s First Infrared Ray Organic Compound Crystal Search Service’s Proprietary Infrared Technologies to Contribute to Pharmaceutical Development
March 24, 2024 at 09:17 pm EDT
Share
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter "NGK") based in Nagoya, Japan, will start an organic compound crystal search service for pharmaceutical development using NGK's proprietary infrared technologies. NGK has also developed a proprietary crystal prediction software using artificial intelligence (AI) and aims to contribute to pharmaceutical development through this service. This is the world's first service to search for crystals using infrared rays.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on
25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
25 March 2024 01:16:02 UTC.
NGK Insulators, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of electric and electronic components and equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- ceramic products (57.3%): for automotive and industrial applications;
- components and equipment for industrial manufacturing processes (24.2%): components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, corrosion-resistant ceramic apparatuses for chemical industries, gas analyzer, industrial heating systems, refractory products and radioactive waste treatment systems;
- electronic components (10.5%): especially for semiconductors manufacturing and special metals processing;
- electric equipments (8%): insulators and electric devices, batteries for electric power storage, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (24.5%), Asia (30.4%), North America (21.7%), Europe (21.3%) and other (2.1%).