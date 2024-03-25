This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2024 01:16:02 UTC.

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter "NGK") based in Nagoya, Japan, will start an organic compound crystal search service for pharmaceutical development using NGK's proprietary infrared technologies. NGK has also developed a proprietary crystal prediction software using artificial intelligence (AI) and aims to contribute to pharmaceutical development through this service. This is the world's first service to search for crystals using infrared rays. [...]