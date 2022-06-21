Log in
NIXU OYJ : The collaboration of Nixu and SANS in Finland provides high-quality training opportunities in the fall 2022
PU
06/15NIXU OYJ : brings together parties that strengthen Finnish cyber self-sufficiency to engage in industrial cooperation in the acquisition of multi-role fighters
PU
05/19Finnish Government's ICT Centre Valtori continues developing its Cloud Security with Nixu also for the next three years
AQ
Nixu Oyj : The collaboration of Nixu and SANS in Finland provides high-quality training opportunities in the fall 2022

06/21/2022 | 08:25am EDT
As earlier announced, Nixu has joined forces with SANS Institute, the largest global organization providing cybersecurity training and certifications, to provide high-quality cybersecurity training to organizations operating in Finland. Please check out the upcoming courses in 2022 and sign up.

As earlier announced, Nixu has joined forces with SANS Institute, the largest global organization providing cybersecurity training and certifications, to provide high-quality cybersecurity training to organizations operating in Finland.

Through the collaboration in Finland, Nixu aims in particular, to make topical and high-quality information security training easily available to companies and organizations operating in Finland.

The SANS courses and related GIAC certifications are designed to develop the competencies and practical skills of those working in the field of information security. The courses will be arranged as classroom training in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The first training, 'SEC504 Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling', organized in May was a great success.

Please check out the upcoming courses in 2022 and sign up:

August 2022:FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis
September 2022:FOR518: Mac and iOS Forensic Analysis and Incident Response
October 2022: FOR585: Smartphone Forensic Analysis In-Depth
December 2022:SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis

Sign up quickly, the courses have limited seats available!

Disclaimer

Nixu Oyj published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
