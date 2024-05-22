Company news

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release May 22, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Elisa Erkkilä (LL.M,) has been appointed General Counsel and a member of the Nokian Tyres' Group Management Team as of June 1, 2024. She will be acting also as a secretary to the Board of Directors. Elisa joins the company from Fondia Plc where she currently works as Senior Legal Counsel and Group Compliance Officer. In Nokian Tyres Elisa will report to President and CEO Jukka Moisio.

Elisa has a broad experience in working in leading legal, compliance and risk management functions in international listed companies such as Musti Group Plc, Neles Corporation and Metso Corporation.

Elisa Erkkilä's photo and CV are available athttps://www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/corporate-governance/the-groups-management-team/



