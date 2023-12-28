NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Equities
NRXP
US6294441000
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.47 USD
|-0.84%
|+9.18%
|-57.66%
|Dec. 27
|Nrx Pharmaceuticals Announces Election of Janet Rehnquist to Its Board of Directors
|CI
|Dec. 19
|Transcript : NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|CI
Presenter SpeechStephen Willard (Executives)Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this meeting of the ...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Company's program NRX-101, an oral, fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, targets the brains N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor and is being investigated in a Phase III trial under the United States Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) Special Protocol Agreement and Therapy Designation in patients with bipolar depression and suicidal ideation. The Company has also initiated a Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with Sub-Acute Suicidality, a substantially broader indication. Its product, NRX-100, is racemic ketamine, which is a generic anesthetic. It is engaged in the development of aviptadil acetate (ZYESAMI) for the treatment of respiratory failure in COVID-19.
Calendar
2024-01-08 - LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0.474 USD
Average target price
3.75 USD
Spread / Average Target
+691.14%
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-57.42%
|40 M $
|+13.50%
|42 325 M $
|-44.07%
|38 407 M $
|-22.36%
|30 980 M $
|-17.80%
|24 668 M $
|+46.99%
|23 395 M $
|+25.55%
|20 395 M $
|-5.32%
|12 364 M $
|+9.69%
|12 252 M $
|-20.71%
|10 098 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Transcript : NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call