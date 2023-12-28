NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The Company's program NRX-101, an oral, fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, targets the brains N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor and is being investigated in a Phase III trial under the United States Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) Special Protocol Agreement and Therapy Designation in patients with bipolar depression and suicidal ideation. The Company has also initiated a Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with Sub-Acute Suicidality, a substantially broader indication. Its product, NRX-100, is racemic ketamine, which is a generic anesthetic. It is engaged in the development of aviptadil acetate (ZYESAMI) for the treatment of respiratory failure in COVID-19.