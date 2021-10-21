Origin Property Public : Thai central bank eases mortgage rules to support property sector

* Lifts LTV ratio to 100% until end of next year
* Economy seen back to pre-pandemic levels early 2023
* Real estate sector to take longer to recover
* sector accounts for about 10% of GDP, 2.8 mln jobs
BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank has
further eased rules on mortgages to boost a key property sector
struggling from the impacts of the pandemic, officials said on
Thursday, sending property shares higher.
The loan-to-value ratio limit has been lifted to 100% from
70-90% until end-2022 to increase activity in the real estate
sector, which will take years to recover, officials said. The
rules https://www.bot.or.th/Thai/PressandSpeeches/Press/2021/Pages/n7564.aspx
were effective on Wednesday.
"Uncertainty remains high and some sectors are still
fragile, so measures have been introduced to stimulate the
economy and increase jobs," Roong Mallikamas, an assistant Bank
of Thailand (BOT) governor, told a news conference.
The measures will be for all housing loan contracts,
including refinancing, while there is little sign of speculation
in the sector, she said.
Shares in real estate developers rose 1.2% at the
lunch break, with Origin Property up 6.5% and Noble
Development up 3%.
The property sector accounts for about 10% of Thai gross
domestic product (GDP) and employs 2.8 million people, said
senior BOT director Don Nakornthab.
The BOT has forecast GDP growth of 0.7% this year and 3.9%
in 2022, following a 6.1% slump last year.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to
return to pre-pandemic levels in early 2023, but the property
sector will take much longer to normalise, Don said.
"The economy has already bottomed out https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2RA04P.
But without additional measures, property sector activity is
not expected to return to pre-crisis levels until 2025," he
said.
"We are hoping the measures will help the property sector
recover faster," Don said.
The easing of rules, together with any additional measures,
are expected to increase home loans by about 50 billion baht
($1.5 billion) per year, Don said.
The finance ministry is also considering extending some
property measures to help the sector, Don said.
