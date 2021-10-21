Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Origin Property Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORI   TH6789010001

ORIGIN PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ORI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Property Public : Thai central bank eases mortgage rules to support property sector

10/21/2021 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Lifts LTV ratio to 100% until end of next year

* Economy seen back to pre-pandemic levels early 2023

* Real estate sector to take longer to recover

* sector accounts for about 10% of GDP, 2.8 mln jobs (Adds detail, quotes)

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank has further eased rules on mortgages to boost a key property sector struggling from the impacts of the pandemic, officials said on Thursday, sending property shares higher.

The loan-to-value ratio limit has been lifted to 100% from 70-90% until end-2022 to increase activity in the real estate sector, which will take years to recover, officials said. The rules https://www.bot.or.th/Thai/PressandSpeeches/Press/2021/Pages/n7564.aspx were effective on Wednesday.

"Uncertainty remains high and some sectors are still fragile, so measures have been introduced to stimulate the economy and increase jobs," Roong Mallikamas, an assistant Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor, told a news conference.

The measures will be for all housing loan contracts, including refinancing, while there is little sign of speculation in the sector, she said.

Shares in real estate developers rose 1.2% at the lunch break, with Origin Property up 6.5% and Noble Development up 3%.

The property sector accounts for about 10% of Thai gross domestic product (GDP) and employs 2.8 million people, said senior BOT director Don Nakornthab.

The BOT has forecast GDP growth of 0.7% this year and 3.9% in 2022, following a 6.1% slump last year.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in early 2023, but the property sector will take much longer to normalise, Don said.

"The economy has already bottomed out https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2RA04P. But without additional measures, property sector activity is not expected to return to pre-crisis levels until 2025," he said.

"We are hoping the measures will help the property sector recover faster," Don said.

The easing of rules, together with any additional measures, are expected to increase home loans by about 50 billion baht ($1.5 billion) per year, Don said.

The finance ministry is also considering extending some property measures to help the sector, Don said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOBLE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 6.5 End-of-day quote.-21.37%
ORIGIN PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.93% 10.7 End-of-day quote.41.72%
All news about ORIGIN PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:52aNOBLE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Thai central bank eases mortgage rules to support property sect..
RE
02:49aORIGIN PROPERTY PUBLIC : Thai central bank eases mortgage rules to support property sector
RE
08/13Origin Property Public Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
08/13Origin Property Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of New Subsidiary
CI
08/12Origin Property Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
08/11Origin Property Public Company Limited Recommends Interim Dividend Payment for the Six ..
CI
07/27Origin Property Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of New Joint Venture Com..
CI
07/20Origin Property Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of New Subsidiaries
CI
07/15Origin Property Public Company Limited Establishes New Subsidiary
CI
05/13Origin Property Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 752 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2021 3 180 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net Debt 2021 16 205 M 486 M 486 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,56x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 26 246 M 786 M 787 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart ORIGIN PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Property Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,70 THB
Average target price 11,52 THB
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peerapong Jaroon-ek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arada Jaroon-ek President & Director
Kanokpailin Wilaikaew Chief Financial Officer
Lucksananoi Punkrasamee Chairman
Kreingkrai Kreebongkan Chief Operating & Construction Management Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED41.72%786
VONOVIA SE-9.44%36 387
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-30.31%36 062
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.17%21 188
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.46%15 177
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.03%15 014