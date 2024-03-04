Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. This is the company’s ninth consecutive annual recognition. Oshkosh is among 136 honorees spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on culture; environmental, social, and governance practices; ethics and compliance; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes qualitative analysis by its panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

“We are honored to be recognized for operating our business responsibly, sustainably and ethically,” said Ignacio A. Cortina, executive vice president and chief legal officer for Oshkosh Corporation. “We deliver on our purpose of making a difference in people’s lives by living the Oshkosh Way and demonstrating our core values at every level of the organization. I’m truly proud of our 17,000 team members who make this recognition possible.”

“It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Oshkosh Corporation for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Oshkosh Corporation has been named one of America’s Greenest and one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek, earned top score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index and has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five consecutive years.

To learn more about Oshkosh Corporation and its commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance please visit Oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh® AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

