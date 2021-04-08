Otelco : 5 ways fiber Internet can keep the modern business running smoothly

With telecommuting on the rise, managing a remote workforce might be the final push some businesses need to upgrade the technology they use to stay connected. One area to consider investing in is upgrading to a fiber Internet connection, which can provide a number of benefits for your business.

Perhaps one of fiber's biggest selling points - it's fast. There's nothing worse than reduced productivity because of a poor connection, and that's where fiber shines. Especially with the added demands of expanded virtual connectivity, many businesses are realizing the importance of a connection that keeps up. As important as fast is, and Fiber can deliver Gigabit speeds that are hundreds of times faster than DSL, two-way data transfer has become even more important due to the almost constant video conferencing associated with remote working and schooling. Fiber speeds are symmetrical meaning that upload and download are the same. Check out Fiber 101 to learn more.



These days, most businesses use the cloud to share information and store data in some capacity, which can be hugely beneficial to productivity and collaboration. Cloud applicationsplace high demands on bandwidth, but fiber can keep daily operations running smoothly. The reliable connection fiber Internet provides allows businesses to easily access data and applications stored in the cloud.

Businesses can rest easy knowing that a fiber Internet connection is a safer one. Copper connections are susceptible to electromagnetic interference, meaning that not only can your connection be interrupted, but your data can be more easily intercepted by third parties. Copper cables can be tapped to access the information you're transmitting across them. This type of tapping is next to impossible on fiber cables, making the transition to fiber an easy step in safeguarding your data.

We know that when we're talking about 'fiber,' we're talking about transmitting information across dozens of hair-thin fiber optic glass cables, which sounds like a delicate process. The reality is, fiber cables are much more durable than their copper predecessors. In fact, while copper can handle up to 25 pounds of pressure, fiber is capable of withstanding up to 200 pounds of pressure. This means it's far less likely to be damaged during routine maintenance and has a longer lifespan.

An upgrade to fiber now means that your business can easily make the shift to faster speeds down the road as demands on bandwidth continue to increase. You're primed for growth, without the hassle of having to worry about the conditions of your cable connection, which need to be replaced every five years or so.