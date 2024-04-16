STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF OXURION NV ON THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 We present to you our statutory auditor's report in the context of our statutory audit of the annual accounts of Oxurion NV (the "Company"). This report includes our report on the annual accounts, as well as the other legal and regulatory requirements. This forms part of an integrated whole and is indivisible. We have been appointed as statutory auditor by the general meeting d.d. 3 May 2022, following the proposal formulated by the board of directors and following the recommendation by the audit committee. Our mandate will expire on the date of the general meeting which will deliberate on the annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024. We have performed the statutory audit of the Company's annual accounts for 2 consecutive years. Report on the annual accounts Unqualified opinion We have performed the statutory audit of the Company's annual accounts, which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 December 2023, and the profit and loss account for the year then ended, and the notes to the annual accounts, characterised by a balance sheet total of EUR 5.811.599 and a profit and loss account showing a loss for the year of EUR 13.354.949. In our opinion, the annual accounts give a true and fair view of the Company's net equity and financial position as at 31 December 2023, and of its results for the year then ended, in accordance with the financial-reporting framework applicable in Belgium. Basis for unqualified opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as applicable in Belgium. Furthermore, we have applied the International Standards on Auditing as approved by the IAASB which are applicable to the year-end and which are not yet approved at the national level. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Statutory Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual accounts" section of our report. We have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the annual accounts in Belgium, including the requirements related to independence. We have obtained from the board of directors and Company officials the explanations and information necessary for performing our audit. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV - PwC Reviseurs d'Entreprises SRL - Financial Assurance Services Maatschappelijke zetel/Siège social: Culliganlaan 5, 1831 Diegem Vestigingseenheid/Unité d'établissement: Culliganlaan 5, 1831 Diegem T: +32 (0)2 710 4211, F: +32 (0)2 710 4299, www.pwc.com BTW/TVA BE 0429.501.944 / RPR Brussel - RPM Bruxelles / ING BE43 3101 3811 9501 - BIC BBRUBEBB / BELFIUS BE92 0689 0408 8123 - BIC GKCC BEBB

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to VOL 6.19 in the annual accounts, which indicates that the Group's cash balance at 31 December 2023 is not sufficient to fund the Group's operations during the next twelve months. The Company entered into a second amendment to the Atlas Subscription Agreement for convertible bonds on 22 December 2023. This committed but conditional funding would be sufficient to fund operations during the next twelve months from the financial statement's issue date, assuming that an agreement can be reached regarding the decrease of the debt and that no significant unknown costs would arise. However, given the contingent nature of this funding and these uncertainties, the Company is actively exploring the possibility of obtaining additional funding through debt, equity, or non-dilutive funding, or alternatively reducing its costs and investments so that there should be sufficient cash to continue its operations during the next twelve months. The Company is also actively considering strategic acquisitions in the healthcare sector to ensure its going concern by, among others, increasing its value to attract further financing. The Company considers that it needs to achieve, by the end of 2024, a satisfactory debt restructuring and a strategic acquisition to ensure its going concern. At the date of this Report, the Company has not yet identified any potential target business for such an acquisition nor closed any financing agreement or transaction supporting such acquisitions. Based on the above, the Board of Directors considers it may be reasonable to expect that there will be sufficient cash to continue its operations during the next twelve months, and therefore decided to continue its valuation rules under the assumption of going concern. However, there is a material uncertainty relating to going concern of the Company because it is uncertain that the above-mentioned committed but conditional funding will be available when needed given the conditions related to the funding, because the outcome of the debt restructuring is uncertain, and because it is not certain whether the Company will be able to achieve an acquisition or another corporate transaction and to timely obtain the necessary additional funding through debt, equity, or non-dilutive funding, partnering or to realize sufficient cost and investment reductions. These events or conditions as set forth in VOL 6.19 indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the annual accounts of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the "Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern" section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Issuance and valuation of convertible under the Atlas Special Opportunities LLC subscription agreement 2 of 7

Description of the Key Audit Matter As described in the annual report, the Company entered into a Subscription Agreement for Convertible Bonds with Atlas Special Opportunities LLC ('Atlas'), providing for up to EUR 20 million in financing. Under the terms of the Atlas Subscription Agreement, Atlas committed to subscribe to up to EUR 20 million in mandatorily convertible bonds over a 24-month period at Oxurion's discretion. The conversion price was originally set at an eight percent discount to the average VWAP over the three lowest days in the ten consecutive trading days prior to the conversion notice. Oxurion paid a fee of EUR 0,8 million in bonds, which was issued together with part A of the first tranche, raising the total amount of bonds to be issued under the funding program to EUR 20,8 million. In September 2023 and December 2023, the parties amended the terms and conditions of the initial Subscription Agreement. The initial value of the convertible loan equals an amount of cash received of EUR 11,5 million and EUR 1,6 million transaction commission. The Company evaluated and determined that the convertible bonds described meet the definition of a financial liability. The nominal value of the outstanding convertible loan amounts to EUR 7,4 million as per 31 December 2023. We identified the accounting and the valuation of the issuance of the convertible bonds as a key audit matter. Auditing the following elements involved especially challenging and complex auditor judgment with respect to (i) the Company's accounting assessment related to the financial instrument and (ii) the calculation of the valuation related to the financial liability. How our Audit addressed the Key Audit Matter We have assessed the accuracy, existence and completeness of the financial liability as per

31 December 2023. This assessment included:

31 December 2023. This assessment included: Analysing and reading the convertible transaction, issuance and subscription agreement to create an understanding of the impact on the financial statements and its disclosures. Inquiries of management and in-house legal counsel. Tracing of corroborative evidence of the amounts paid due to issuance of the convertible bonds and to the amounts converted. Checking the classification of the liability in the financial statements.

We have evaluated the appropriateness of management's application of accounting guidance for financial instruments as adopted by the Company in accordance with Belgian GAAP.

We have assessed the adequacy of the Company's disclosures in the notes of the statutory financial statements. Issuance and valuation of convertible under Kreos Capital IV Ltd and Pontifax Medison Finance LP loan facility agreement 3 of 7

Description of the Key Audit Matter As described in the annual report, As described in annual report, the Company entered into an agreement whereby Kreos Capital VI Ltd. together with Pontifax Medison Finance L.P. as investors can subscribe to convertible bonds with each a nominal value of EUR 0,1 million, in an amount of EUR 10 million, and an uncommitted amount of EUR 10 million. The convertible bonds accrue interest in the amount of 7.95% per year. The initial value of the convertible loan equals to an amount of cash received which is EUR 10 million as per 31 December 2021. The Company evaluated and determined that the convertible bonds described meets the definition of a financial liability. The nominal value per 31 December 2023 amounts to EUR 2 million. We identified the accounting and the valuation of the issuance of the convertible bonds as a key audit matter. Auditing the following elements involved especially challenging and complex auditor judgment with respect to (i) the Company's accounting assessment related to the financial instrument and (ii) the calculation of the valuation related to the financial liability. How our Audit addressed the Key Audit Matter We have assessed the accuracy, existence and completeness of the financial liability as per

31 December 2023. This assessment included:

31 December 2023. This assessment included: Analysing and reading the convertible transaction, issuance and subscription agreement to create an understanding of the impact on the financial statements and its disclosures. Inquiries of management and in-house legal counsel. Tracing of corroborative evidence of the amounts repaid. Checking the classification of the liability in the financial statements.

We have evaluated the appropriateness of management's application of accounting guidance for financial instruments as adopted by the Company in accordance with Belgian GAAP.

We have assessed the adequacy of the Company's disclosures in the notes of the statutory financial statements. Responsibilities of the board of directors for the preparation of the annual accounts The board of directors is responsible for the preparation of annual accounts that give a true and fair view in accordance with the financial-reporting framework applicable in Belgium, and for such internal control as the board of directors determines is necessary to enable the preparation of annual accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the annual accounts, the board of directors is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the board of directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. 4 of 7

Statutory auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual accounts Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual accounts as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these annual accounts. In performing our audit, we comply with the legal, regulatory and normative framework applicable to the audit of the annual accounts in Belgium. A statutory audit does not provide any assurance as to the Company's future viability nor as to the efficiency or effectiveness of the board of directors' current or future business management. Our responsibilities in respect of the use of the going concern basis of accounting by the board of directors are described below. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the annual accounts, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the board of directors;

Conclude on the appropriateness of the board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our statutory auditor's report to the related disclosures in the annual accounts or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our statutory auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the annual accounts, including the disclosures, and whether the annual accounts represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; We communicate with the board of directors and with the audit committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 5 of 7

We also provide the board of directors and with the audit committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with the board of directors and with the audit committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the annual accounts of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter. Other legal and regulatory requirements Responsibilities of the board of directors The board of directors is responsible for the preparation and the content of the directors' report, the documents required to be deposited by virtue of the legal and regulatory requirements, as well as for the compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements regarding bookkeeping, with the Companies' and Associations' Code and the Company's articles of association. Statutory auditor's responsibilities In the context of our engagement and in accordance with the Belgian standard which is complementary to the International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as applicable in Belgium, our responsibility is to verify, in all material respects, the directors' report, certain documents required to be deposited by virtue of the legal and regulatory requirements, as well as compliance with the articles of association and of certain requirements of the Companies' and Associations' Code and to report on these matters. Aspects related to the directors' report In our opinion, after having performed specific procedures in relation to the directors' report, the directors' report is consistent with the annual accounts for the year under audit, and is prepared in accordance with the articles 3:5 and 3:6 of the Companies' and Associations' Code. In the context of our audit of the annual accounts, we are also responsible for considering, in particular based on the knowledge acquired resulting from the audit, whether the directors' report is materially misstated or contains information which is inadequately disclosed or otherwise misleading. In light of the procedures we have performed, there are no material misstatements we have to report to you. Statement related to the social balance sheet The social balance sheet, to be deposited in accordance with article 3:12, §1, 8° of the Companies' and Associations' Code, includes, both in terms of form and content, the information required under this Code, including, but not limited to, in relation to salaries and education, and does not present any material inconsistencies with the information we have at our disposition in our engagement. 6 of 7

Statements related to independence Our registered audit firm and our network did not provide services which are incompatible with the statutory audit of the annual accounts and our registered audit firm remained independent of the Company in the course of our mandate.

The fees for additional services which are compatible with the statutory audit of the annual accounts referred to in article 3:65 of the Companies' and Associations' Code are correctly disclosed and itemized in the notes to the annual accounts. Other statements Without prejudice to formal aspects of minor importance, the accounting records were maintained in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements applicable in Belgium.

The appropriation of results proposed to the general meeting complies with the legal provisions and the provisions of the articles of association.

There are no transactions undertaken or decisions taken in breach of the Company's articles of association or the Companies' and Associations' Code that we have to report to you.

This report is consistent with the additional report to the audit committee referred to in article 11 of the Regulation (EU) N° 537/2014. The value of net assets has fallen to less than half of the capital. We would like to draw attention to the fact that, consequently and in accordance with article 7:228 of the Companies' and Associations' Code, the board of directors has submitted the matter of the Company's possible dissolution to the general meeting of shareholders within the legal term and has justified its proposals in a special report. A general meeting is called on 16 May 2024 to deliberate on these proposals. We also inform you of the fact that the

Company's dissolution will be effective once approved by one quarter of the votes cast at the general meeting.

Company's dissolution will be effective once approved by one quarter of the votes cast at the general meeting. Given the fact that the value of net assets has fallen to less than 61,500 euros, any party with an interest or the Public Prosecutor's Office may sue to have the company wound up by the court. Diegem, 15 April 2024 The statutory auditor PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV / PwC Reviseurs d'Entreprises SRL Represented by Didier Delanoye* Partner *Acting on behalf of Didier Delanoye BV 7 of 7

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9249DBB7-CB41-437E-A6C5-FCA45F2C6139 Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the Statutory Financial Statements Dear Shareholder, We are pleased to present the annual accounts as at December 31, 2023. Comments to Statutory Accounts The 2023 financial year closed with a loss of 13.4 million euro compared to a loss of 24.5 million euro for the 2022 financial year. The operating income for the 2023 financial year amounted to 12.7 million euro compared to 19.9 million euro in 2022, consisting of: 0.2 million euro from product sales compared to 0.4 million euro in 2022.

0.1 million euro from royalties compared to 0.2 million euro in 2022.

11.0 million euro in capitalized R&D expenses compared to 17.9 million euro in 2022; and

1.4 million euro from costs carried forward and other operational revenue compared to 1.4 million euro in 2022. The operating expenses for the financial year 2023 amounted to 25.4 million euro compared to 41.7 million euro for the financial year 2022. These operating expenses break down as follows: 2.2 million euro in purchases compared to 3.3 million euro in 2022;

9.2 million euro in services and various goods compared to 15.1 million euro in 2022;

2.8 million euro in salaries and social security contributions compared to 4.9 million euro in 2022;

11.1 million euro in depreciation and amortization compared to 18.0 million euro in 2022;

0.1 million euro in other operating expenses compared to 0.4 million euro in 2022; and In 2023, the non-recurring operating income was 0.5 million euro mainly from settlement agreements with previous board members compared to non-recurring charges of 1.8 million euro due to impairment of Galapagos and the participation in ThromboGenics Inc. Therefore, the operating loss amounts to 12.2 million euro, compared to a loss of 23.5 million euro a year earlier. The financial results were as follows: 0.4 million euro in financial revenue in 2023 compared to 0.2 million euro in 2022, and 2.1 million euro in financial expenses in 2023 mainly due to expenses linked to the convertible bonds compared to 1.7 million euro in 2022. Favorable adjustments of income taxes, tax credits, amounted to 0.6 million euro in 2023 and 0.6 million euro in 2022. As a result, the 2023 financial year closed with a loss of 13.4 million euro compared to a loss of 24.5 million euro for the 2022 financial year. For the financial year 2023, there were no investments compared to 0.06 million euro in 2022 which was mostly invested in IT & laboratory equipment and office modelling. Capital raises and issue of new shares Oxurion was incorporated on May 30, 2006, under its former name 'ThromboGenics', with a share capital of 62,000 euro represented by 11,124 shares. As of December 31, 2023, the share capital of the Company amounted to 73.0 million euro represented by 3,489,458,972 shares. 1

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9249DBB7-CB41-437E-A6C5-FCA45F2C6139 Description of the Principal Characteristics of the Company's Risks The risks and uncertainties that the Company believes to be material are described below. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flows, results of operations, financial condition and/or prospects and may even endanger the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, which could lead to its liquidation or bankruptcy, and which will have a material adverse impact on the Company and its shareholders leading to the potential total loss of their entire investment. Moreover, the Company's share price could fall significantly if any of these risks were to materialize. Further, these risks and uncertainties may not be the only ones the Company faces. Additional risks, including those currently unknown or deemed immaterial, may also impair the Company's business operations. The risk factors are presented in ten categories, depending on their nature. In each category, the risk factor which in the assessment of the Company is the most material, taking into account the negative impact on the Company (including any relevant mitigation measures) and the probability of its occurrence, is mentioned at the outset, and the remainder of the risks in each category are listed in order of importance based on the Company's assessment, although prospective investors should consider them all. Risks related to insufficient funding, continuation as a going Concern and potential bankruptcy. Given the results of the trials regarding its two latest clinical assets, the Company is back to a preclinical stage biotech with no history of profitability due to substantial investments in product development, and the Company requires external funding on a going forward basis to continue its activities, which, if not available when needed, could threaten the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, which could lead to its liquidation or bankruptcy and which would have a material adverse impact on the Company and its shareholders leading to the potential total loss of their entire investment. The Company is of the opinion that it currently does not have sufficient working capital to meet its capital requirements from fully committed sources until December 31, 2024 The Company is also of the opinion that, even if it manages to obtain sufficient funding allowing it to cover its working capital needs until December 31, 2024, under the Atlas Funding Program, the Company will not have funds available after December 31, 2024, and will therefore continue to face working capital difficulties unless in the interim it is able to raise additional funds, and/or reduce its working capital requirements when it is required to do so, all of which is uncertain, in particular considering the negative results of its last two trials.

Risks related to preclinical development.

The Company has no product in active development, and the absence of development of any new product would threaten the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, which could lead to its liquidation or

bankruptcy, and which would have a material adverse impact on the Company and its shareholders leading to the potential total loss of their entire investment. The development of any new product could be significantly delayed, which would threaten the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, which could lead to its liquidation or bankruptcy, and which would have a material adverse impact on the Company and its shareholders leading to the potential total loss of their entire investment. Any new product developed by the Company may develop adverse side effects that may delay or prevent marketing approval, which could threaten the Company's ability to continue as a going concern given that the Company has currently no asset in development.

Regulatory Risks

The Company may not obtain marketing authorization for developed products in important territories, which could have a significant adverse impact on shareholders given that Oxurion has currently no active product in the pipeline.

Market Acceptance Risk

Even if any of the Company's developed product receive marketing approval, it may fail to achieve the degree of market acceptance by physicians, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community

necessary for commercial success. Price setting, availability, and level of reimbursement for any developed product by third parties is uncertain and may impede Oxurion's ability to be commercially successful. The Company may face substantial competition, which may result in a smaller than expected commercial opportunity and/or others discovering, developing or commercializing products before or more successfully than the Company.

Legal Risks

A product developed by the Company may be deemed to infringe on the patents or other intellectual property rights of others, which could have a significant adverse impact on shareholders and other stakeholders.

Product liability claims could be successfully brought against Oxurion or its partners, which could have a significant adverse impact on shareholders and other stakeholders. Data protection violation or data breach claims may have an adverse effect on Oxurion's business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations, which could have a significant adverse impact on shareholders and other stakeholders. 2