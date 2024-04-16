OXURION NV Statutory auditor's report to the general shareholders' meeting on the consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 15 April 2024 PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV - PwC Reviseurs d'Entreprises SRL - Financial Assurance Services Maatschappelijke zetel/Siège social: Culliganlaan 5, B-1831 Diegem T: +32 (0)2 710 4211, F: +32 (0)2 710 4299, www.pwc.com BTW/TVA BE 0429.501.944 / RPR Brussel - RPM Bruxelles / ING BE43 3101 3811 9501 - BIC BBRUBEBB / BELFIUS BE92 0689 0408 8123 - BIC GKCC BEBB

STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF OXURION NV ON THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 We present to you our statutory auditor's report in the context of our statutory audit of the consolidated accounts of Oxurion NV (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (jointly "the Group"). This report includes our report on the consolidated accounts, as well as the other legal and regulatory requirements. This forms part of an integrated whole and is indivisible. We have been appointed as statutory auditor by the general meeting d.d. 3 May 2022, following the proposal formulated by the board of directors and following the recommendation by the audit committee. Our mandate will expire on the date of the general meeting which will deliberate on the annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024. We have performed the statutory audit of the Group's consolidated accounts for 2 consecutive years. Report on the consolidated accounts Unqualified opinion We have performed the statutory audit of the Group's consolidated accounts, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023, the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for for the year 31 December 2023 then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and which is characterised by a consolidated statement of financial position total of EUR '000 6.550 and a loss for the year of EUR '000 18.969. In our opinion, the consolidated accounts give a true and fair view of the Group's net equity and consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2023, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with the legal and regulatory requirements applicable in Belgium. Basis for unqualified opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as applicable in Belgium. Furthermore, we have applied the International Standards on Auditing as approved by the IAASB which are applicable to the year-end and which are not yet approved at the national level. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Statutory auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated accounts" section of our report. We have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated accounts in Belgium, including the requirements related to independence. We have obtained from the board of directors and Company officials the explanations and information necessary for performing our audit. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV - PwC Reviseurs d'Entreprises SRL - Financial Assurance Services Maatschappelijke zetel/Siège social: Culliganlaan 5, B-1831 Diegem T: +32 (0)2 710 4211, F: +32 (0)2 710 4299, www.pwc.com BTW/TVA BE 0429.501.944 / RPR Brussel - RPM Bruxelles / ING BE43 3101 3811 9501 - BIC BBRUBEBB / BELFIUS BE92 0689 0408 8123 - BIC GKCC BEBB

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 5.5.3 (B) in the consolidated accounts, which indicates that the Group's cash balance at 31 December 2023 is not sufficient to fund the Group's operations during the next twelve months. The Company entered into a second amendment to the Atlas Subscription Agreement for convertible bonds on 22 December 2023. This committed but conditional funding would be sufficient to fund operations during the next twelve months from the financial statement's issue date, assuming that an agreement can be reached regarding the decrease of the debt and that no significant unknown costs would arise. However, given the contingent nature of this funding and these uncertainties, the Company is actively exploring the possibility of obtaining additional funding through debt, equity, or non-dilutive funding, or alternatively reducing its costs and investments so that there should be sufficient cash to continue its operations during the next twelve months. The Company is also actively considering strategic acquisitions in the healthcare sector to ensure its going concern by, among others, increasing its value to attract further financing. The Company considers that it needs to achieve, by the end of 2024, a satisfactory debt restructuring and a strategic acquisition to ensure its going concern. At the date of this Report, the Company has not yet identified any potential target business for such an acquisition nor closed any financing agreement or transaction supporting such acquisitions. Based on the above, the Board of Directors considers it may be reasonable to expect that there will be sufficient cash to continue its operations during the next twelve months, and therefore decided to continue its valuation rules under the assumption of going concern. However, there is a material uncertainty relating to going concern of the Company because it is uncertain that the above-mentioned committed but conditional funding will be available when needed given the conditions related to the funding, because the outcome of the debt restructuring is uncertain, and because it is not certain whether the Company will be able to achieve an acquisition or another corporate transaction and to timely obtain the necessary additional funding through debt, equity, or non-dilutive funding, partnering or to realize sufficient cost and investment reductions. These events or conditions as set forth in Note 5.5.3.(B) indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated accounts of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the "Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern" section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Issuance and valuation of convertible bonds under the Atlas subscription agreement - Note 5.7.11 2 of 8

Description of the Key Audit Matter As described in Note 5.7.11 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company entered into a Subscription Agreement for Convertible Bonds with Atlas Special Opportunities LLC ('Atlas'), providing for up to EUR 20 million in financing. Under the terms of the Atlas Subscription Agreement, Atlas committed to subscribe to up to EUR 20 million in mandatorily convertible bonds over a 24-month period at Oxurion's discretion. The conversion price was originally set at an eight percent discount to the average VWAP over the three lowest days in the ten consecutive trading days prior to the conversion notice. Oxurion paid a fee of EUR 0,8 million in bonds, which was issued together with part A of the first tranche, raising the total amount of bonds to be issued under the funding program to EUR 20,8 million. In September and December 2023, the parties amended the terms and conditions of the initial Subscription Agreement. The initial fair value of the convertible loan equals an amount of cash received of EUR 11,5 million and EUR 1,6 million transaction commission. The Company evaluated and determined that the convertible bonds described meet the definition of a derivative financial liability, and designated the entire instrument at fair value through profit and loss. The outstanding convertible loan has a nominal value of EUR 7,4 million as per 31 December 2023 and the fair value is determined at EUR 10,0 million with changes in the fair value recorded in profit and loss as fair value gains and losses on the convertible loan. We identified the accounting and the valuation of the issuance of the convertible bonds as a key audit matter. Auditing the following elements involved especially challenging and complex auditor judgment with respect to (i) the Company's accounting assessment related to the financial instrument and (ii) the calculation of the valuation related to the financial liability. How our Audit addressed the Key Audit Matter We have assessed the accuracy, existence and completeness of the financial liability as per 31 December 2023. This assessment included: Analysing and reading the convertible transaction, issuance and subscription agreement (and amendments) to create an understanding of the impact on the financial statements and its disclosures.

Inquiries of management and in-house legal counsel.

in-house legal counsel. Recalculation of impacts through profit and loss and equity.

Tracing of corroborative evidence of the amounts paid due to issuance of the convertible bonds and to the amounts converted.

Checking the classification of the liability in the financial statements. We have utilised our internal IFRS accounting specialists' knowledge and evaluated the appropriateness of management's application of accounting guidance for complex financial instruments as adopted by the Company in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union ("EU"). 3 of 8

We have utilised our internal valuation specialists' knowledge and evaluated the appropriateness of the methodology and the reasonableness of assumptions used by the Company's valuation of the financial liability. A Monte Carlo approach was used to reflect the asian tail character of the option (conversion price is lowest VWAP of the last 10 days x 92%). Given the evolution of the share prices over the last months, the volatility has increased materially and impacts the value of the option through the VWAP - which can drop more than if the volatility was low. The impact of interest rates is relatively limited. We have assessed the adequacy of the Company's disclosures in the notes of the Consolidated Financial Statements. Issuance and valuation of convertible bonds under the Kreos Capital VI Ltd and Pontifax Medison Finance LP loan facility agreement - Note 5.7.11 Description of the Key Audit Matter As described in Note 5.7.11 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company entered into an agreement whereby Kreos Capital VI Ltd. together with Pontifax Medison Finance L.P. as investors can subscribe to convertible bonds with each a nominal value of EUR 0,1 million, in an amount of EUR 10 million, and an uncommitted amount of EUR 10 million. The convertible bonds accrue interest in the amount of 7.95% per year. The initial fair value of the convertible loan equals to an amount of cash received which is EUR 10 million as per 31 December 2021. The Company evaluated and determined that the convertible bonds described meets the definition of a derivative financial liability and designated the entire instrument at fair value through profit and loss. Subsequently the fair value is determined as per 31 December 2023, at EUR 2 million, with changes in the fair value recorded in profit and loss as fair value gains and losses on the convertible loan. We identified the accounting and the valuation of the issuance of the convertible bonds as a key audit matter. Auditing the following elements involved especially challenging and complex auditor judgment with respect to (i) the Company's accounting assessment related to the financial instrument and (ii) the calculation of the valuation related to the financial liability. How our Audit addressed the Key Audit Matter We have assessed the accuracy, existence and completeness of the financial liability as per 31 December 2023. This assessment included: Analysing and reading the convertible transaction, issuance and subscription agreement to create an understanding of the impact on the financial statements and its disclosures.

Inquiries of management and in-house legal counsel.

in-house legal counsel. Recalculation of impacts through profit and loss and equity.

Tracing of corroborative evidence of the amounts repaid.

Checking the classification of the liability in the financial statements. 4 of 8

We have utilized our internal IFRS accounting specialists' knowledge and evaluated the appropriateness of management's application of accounting guidance for complex financial instruments as adopted by the Company in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union ("EU") We have utilized our internal valuation specialists' knowledge and evaluated the appropriateness of the methodology and the reasonableness of assumptions used by the Company's valuation of the financial liability. A standard option valuation model was used to estimate the value of the conversion option at the date of issuance of the bond and at the end of the year. The key market parameters for this valuation were the level of the share price, the volatility of the underlying option and the level of interest rate, and the early repayment of the loan in the short term (January 2024). We have assessed the adequacy of the Company's disclosures in the notes of the Consolidated Financial Statements. Responsibilities of the board of directors for the preparation of the consolidated accounts The board of directors is responsible for the preparation of consolidated accounts that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with the legal and regulatory requirements applicable in Belgium, and for such internal control as the board of directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated accounts, the board of directors is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the board of directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Statutory auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated accounts Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated accounts as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated accounts. In performing our audit, we comply with the legal, regulatory and normative framework applicable to the audit of the consolidated accounts in Belgium. A statutory audit does not provide any assurance as to the Group's future viability nor as to the efficiency or effectiveness of the board of directors' current or future business management at Group level. Our responsibilities in respect of the use of the going concern basis of accounting by the board of directors are described below. 5 of 8

As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated accounts, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the board of directors;

Conclude on the appropriateness of the board of directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our statutory auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated accounts or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our statutory auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated accounts, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated accounts represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the board of directors, that also exercises the responsibilities and tasks of the audit committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the board of directors, that also exercises the responsibilities and tasks of the audit committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 6 of 8

From the matters communicated with the board of directors, that also exercises the responsibilities and tasks of the audit committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated accounts of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter. Other legal and regulatory requirements Responsibilities of the board of directors The board of directors is responsible for the preparation and the content of the directors' report on the consolidated accounts and the other information included in the annual report on the consolidated accounts. Statutory auditor's responsibilities In the context of our engagement and in accordance with the Belgian standard which is complementary to the International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as applicable in Belgium, our responsibility is to verify, in all material respects, the directors' report on the consolidated accounts and the other information included in the annual report on the consolidated accounts and to report on these matters. Aspects related to the directors' report on the consolidated accounts and to the other information included in the annual report on the consolidated accounts In our opinion, after having performed specific procedures in relation to the directors' report on the consolidated accounts, this directors' report is consistent with the consolidated accounts for the year under audit and is prepared in accordance with article 3:32 of the Companies' and Associations' Code. In the context of our audit of the consolidated accounts, we are also responsible for considering, in particular based on the knowledge acquired resulting from the audit, whether the directors' report on the consolidated accounts and the other information included in the annual report on the consolidated accounts is materially misstated or contains information which is inadequately disclosed or otherwise misleading. In light of the procedures we have performed, there are no material misstatements we have to report to you. Statement related to independence Our registered audit firm and our network did not provide services which are incompatible with the statutory audit of the consolidated accounts, and our registered audit firm remained independent of the Group in the course of our mandate.

The fees for additional services which are compatible with the statutory audit of the consolidated accounts referred to in article 3:65 of the Companies' and Associations' Code are correctly disclosed and itemized in the notes to the consolidated accounts. 7 of 8

European Uniform Electronic Format (ESEF) We have also verified, in accordance with the draft standard on the verification of the compliance of the financial statements with the European Uniform Electronic Format (hereinafter "ESEF"), the compliance of the ESEF format with the regulatory technical standards established by the European Delegate Regulation No. 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 (hereinafter: "Delegated Regulation"). The board of directors is responsible for the preparation, in accordance with ESEF requirements, of the consolidated financial statements in the form of an electronic file in ESEF format (hereinafter "digital consolidated financial statements") included in the annual financial report. Our responsibility is to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence to conclude that the format and marking language of the digital consolidated financial statements comply in all material respects with the ESEF requirements under the Delegated Regulation. Based on our procedures performed, we believe that the format of and marking of information in the digital consolidated financial statements included in the annual financial report of Oxurion NV per 31 December 2023 comply in all material respects with the ESEF requirements under the Delegated Regulation. Other statements This report is consistent with the additional report to the audit committee referred to in article 11 of the Regulation (EU) N° 537/2014. Diegem, 15 April 2024 The statutory auditor PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV/PwC Reviseurs d'Entreprises SRL Represented by Didier Delanoye* Partner *Acting on behalf of Didier Delanoye BV 8 of 8