P2 SOLAR, INC
PDF Report : P2 Solar, Inc

P2 Solar, Inc Stock price

Equities

PTOS

US74440R1032

Investment Holding Companies

Delayed OTC Markets
Other stock markets
 12:49:40 2023-11-13 pm EST 		Intraday chart for P2 Solar, Inc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.008000 USD +31.15% +19.40% -36.00%
Aug. 14 P2 Solar, Inc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Aug. 08 P2 Solar, Inc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * - Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 727,027
Net income 2023 - Net income 2024 * - EV / Sales 2023
-
Net Debt 2023 1.22 M Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 * -
P/E ratio 2023
-4,10x
P/E ratio 2024 *
Employees -
Yield 2023
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 77.65%
Chart P2 Solar, Inc

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about P2 Solar, Inc

P2 Solar, Inc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 CI
P2 Solar, Inc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI
P2 Solar, Inc acquired Futricity Solar, Inc. CI
P2 Solar, Inc cancelled the acquisition of Barkote II hydro power project. CI
P2 Solar, Inc entered into memorandum of understanding to acquire Barkote II hydro power project for CAD 11.2 million. CI
P2 Solar, Inc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI
P2 Solar, Inc will Change its Ticker to PTOS from PTOSE CI
P2 Solar, Inc will Change its Ticker to PTOSE from PTOS CI
P2 Solar, Inc. Announces Construction of its Langley Rooftop Project is Scheduled to Begin by Middle of June 2013 CI
P2 Solar, Inc Acquires First Renewable Energy Project in India CI
P2 Solar, Inc cancelled the acquisition of 100% of 4.95MW solar project in Bulgaria. CI
P2 Solar, Inc Receives Financing Term Sheet for EUR 7.2 Million CI
P2 Solar, Inc signed an irrevocable binding agreement to acquire 100% of 4.95MW solar project in Bulgaria. CI
P2 Solar, Inc will Change its Ticker to PTOSE from PTOS CI
Press releases P2 Solar, Inc

P2 Solar, Inc. Announces Filing 2023 Annual Report and Private Placement Under Partial Revocation Order AQ
P2 Solar : Notice of Late Filing Q1 2022-2023 PU
P2 Solar : Disclosure Statement Q3 2021 - 2022 PU
P2 Solar : Disclosure Statement Q2 2021-2022 PU
Quotes and Performance

1 day+32.61%
1 week+27.08%
Current month+29.79%
1 month+29.79%
3 months-23.75%
6 months-18.67%
Current year-51.20%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.00
Extreme 0.0046
0.01
1 month
0.00
Extreme 0.0046
0.01
Current year
0.00
Extreme 0.0024
0.04
1 year
0.00
Extreme 0.0015
0.04
3 years
0.00
Extreme 0.0001
0.12
5 years
0.00
Extreme 0.0001
0.12
10 years
0.00
Extreme 0.0001
0.12
Managers and Directors - P2 Solar, Inc

Managers TitleAgeSince
Raj-Mohinder Gurm CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 62 -
Hans Edblad BRD
 Director/Board Member 56 2005
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Hans Edblad BRD
 Director/Board Member 56 2005
Raj-Mohinder Gurm CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 62 -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 0.008000 +31.15% 100 000
23-11-09 0.006100 +32.61% 75,751
23-11-08 0.004600 -31.34% 100

Delayed Quote OTC Markets, November 09, 2023 at 03:52 pm EST

Company Profile

P2 Solar, Inc. is a Canada-based shell company. The Company is focused on the construction of rooftop solar systems residential and commercial buildings in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has not commenced its business operations.
Sector
Investment Holding Companies
Income Statement Evolution

Sector Shell Companies

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
P2 SOLAR, INC Stock P2 Solar, Inc
-51.20% 414 473 $
CLANCY CORP. Stock Clancy Corp.
-2.60% 1 722 M $
NINE ALLIANCE SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY GROUP Stock Nine Alliance Science & Technology Group
-.--% 1 125 M $
SCREAMING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP. Stock Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.
+6.34% 991 M $
CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP VII Stock Churchill Capital Corp VII
+5.12% 969 M $
YUBICO AB Stock Yubico AB
-1.48% 804 M $
ARES ACQUISITION CORPORATION Stock Ares Acquisition Corporation
+7.15% 762 M $
GORES HOLDINGS IX, INC. Stock Gores Holdings IX, Inc.
+5.71% 684 M $
ALTC ACQUISITION CORP. Stock AltC Acquisition Corp.
+3.68% 659 M $
ARES ACQUISITION CORPORATION II Stock Ares Acquisition Corporation II
0.00% 645 M $
Shell Companies
