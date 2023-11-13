P2 Solar, Inc Stock price
PTOS
US74440R1032
Investment Holding Companies
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.008000 USD
|+31.15%
|+19.40%
|-36.00%
|Aug. 14
|P2 Solar, Inc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 08
|P2 Solar, Inc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|727,027
|Net income 2023
|-
|Net income 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023
-
|Net Debt 2023
|1.22 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2023
-4,10x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2023
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|77.65%
|1 day
|+32.61%
|1 week
|+27.08%
|Current month
|+29.79%
|1 month
|+29.79%
|3 months
|-23.75%
|6 months
|-18.67%
|Current year
|-51.20%
1 week
0.00
0.01
1 month
0.00
0.01
Current year
0.00
0.04
1 year
0.00
0.04
3 years
0.00
0.12
5 years
0.00
0.12
10 years
0.00
0.12
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|62
|-
Hans Edblad BRD
|Director/Board Member
|56
|2005
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Hans Edblad BRD
|Director/Board Member
|56
|2005
|Chief Executive Officer
|62
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|0.008000
|+31.15%
|100 000
|23-11-09
|0.006100
|+32.61%
|75,751
|23-11-08
|0.004600
|-31.34%
|100
P2 Solar, Inc. is a Canada-based shell company. The Company is focused on the construction of rooftop solar systems residential and commercial buildings in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has not commenced its business operations.
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-51.20%
|414 473 $
|-2.60%
|1 722 M $
|-.--%
|1 125 M $
|+6.34%
|991 M $
|+5.12%
|969 M $
|-1.48%
|804 M $
|+7.15%
|762 M $
|+5.71%
|684 M $
|+3.68%
|659 M $
|0.00%
|645 M $