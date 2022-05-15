Palamina : 2022 Notice of Meeting & Management Information Circular 05/15/2022 | 01:00am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PALAMINA CORP. NOTICE OF MEETING AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR WITH RESPECT TO THE ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD: June 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM PALAMINA CORP. NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Palamina Corp. ("Palamina" or the "Corporation") will be held at the offices of WeirFoulds LLP at 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1B7 on June 29, 2022 at the hour of 4:00 p.m. (local time) for the following purposes: to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 together with the report of the auditors thereon; to fix the number of directors of the Corporation within the minimum and maximum permitted by its Articles of Incorporation at five (5); to elect the directors of the Corporation; to appoint McGovern Hurley LLP, as the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; to approve the Corporation's amended stock option plan; and to transact such further and other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The accompanying Information Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is deemed to form part of this Notice of Meeting. SHAREHOLDERS WHO ARE UNABLE TO ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON SHOULD COMPLETE, DATE AND SIGN THE ENCLOSED INSTRUMENT OF PROXY, AND RETURN IT IN THE ENVELOPE PROVIDED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Proxies to be used at the Meeting must be deposited with Computershare Investor Services Inc., 8F, 100 University Ave Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, before 4 p.m. (local time) on June 27, 2022. ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF MAY 10, 2022 ARE ENTITLED TO VOTE THEIR SHARES OF THE CORPORATION AT THE MEETING, OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF, EITHER IN PERSON OR BY PROXY, HOWEVER, TO FACILITATE AN ORDERLY MEETING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUESTING THAT ALL SHAREHOLDERS VOTE THEIR SHARES BY PROXY BEFORE THE MEETING. SPECIAL MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) While as of the date of this Notice, the Corporation intends to hold the Meeting in physical in-person format, it is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. In light of the constantly changing news and guidelines related to COVID-19, the Corporation asks that, in considering whether to attend the Meeting in person, shareholders follow, among other things, the instructions of the Public Health Agency of Canada (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html) and any applicable additional provincial and local instructions. Shareholders should not attend the Meeting in person if you are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, or if they or someone with whom they have been in close contact has travelled to/from outside of Canada within the 14 days prior to the Meeting. All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote prior to the Meeting by any of the means described in the management information circular. The Corporation reserves the right to take any additional precautionary measures it deems appropriate in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments in respect of the COVID-19 outbreak including, if considered necessary or advisable, providing a virtual webcast version of the Meeting and/or hosting the Meeting solely by means of remote communication, placing restrictions on in-person attendance, or postponing or adjourning the Meeting. Changes to the Meeting date and/or means of holding the Meeting may be announced by way of press release. By Order of the Board Andrew Thomson, President, Chief Executive Officer May 20, 2022 PALAMINA CORP. INFORMATION CIRCULAR PURPOSE OF SOLICITATION This Information Circular is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of Palamina Corp. ("Palamina" or the "Corporation") for use at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation to be held on June 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. and at any adjournments thereof for the purposes set out in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. Shareholders should not attend the Meeting in person if you are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, or if they or someone with whom they have been in close contact has travelled to/from outside of Canada within the 14 days prior to the Meeting. All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote prior to the Meeting by any of the means described in the management information circular. The Corporation reserves the right to take any additional precautionary measures it deems appropriate in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments in respect of the COVID-19 outbreak including, if considered necessary or advisable, providing a virtual webcast version of the Meeting and/or hosting the Meeting solely by means of remote communication, placing restrictions on in-person attendance, or postponing or adjourning the Meeting. Changes to the Meeting date and/or means of holding the Meeting may be announced by way of press release. It is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, subject to the use of the notice and access provisions (the "Notice and Access Provisions") in relation to the delivery of the meeting materials (as defined below), however, proxies may also be solicited personally, and by officers and directors of the Corporation (but not for additional compensation). The costs of solicitation will be borne by the Corporation. In accordance with National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer, arrangements have been made with brokerage houses and other intermediaries to forward solicitation materials to the beneficial owners of common shares (the "Shares") of the Corporation held of record by such persons and the Corporation may reimburse such persons for reasonable fees and disbursements incurred by them in doing so. VOTING OF PROXIES All Shares represented at the Meeting by properly executed proxies will be voted and where a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon has been specified in the Instrument of Proxy, the Shares represented by the proxy will be voted in accordance with such specifications. In the absence of any such specifications, the management designees, if named as proxy, will vote IN FAVOUR of all the matters set out herein. 2 The enclosed Instrument of Proxy confers discretionary authority upon the management designees, or other persons named as proxy, with respect to amendments to or variations of matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and any other matters that may properly come before the Meeting. At the date of this Information Circular, the Corporation is not aware of any amendments to, or variations of, or other matters that may come before the Meeting. In the event that other matters come before the Meeting, then the management designees intend to vote in accordance with the judgment of the management of the Corporation. Proxies, to be valid, must be deposited at the office of the registrar and transfer agent of the Corporation, Computershare Investor Services Inc., 8F, 100 University Ave Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, not less than forty-eight (48) hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, preceding the Meeting or an adjournment of the Meeting. ADVICE TO BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS ON VOTING THEIR SHARES The information set forth in this section is of significant importance to many shareholders of the Corporation, as a substantial number of shareholders do not hold their Shares in their own name. Shareholders who do not hold their Shares in their own name (referred to in this Information Circular as "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only proxies deposited by shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Corporation as the registered holders of Shares can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting. If Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then, in almost all cases, those Shares will not be registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Corporation. Such Shares will more likely be registered under the name of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such Shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the nominee of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as depositary for many Canadian brokerage firms). Shares held by brokers or their agents or nominees can only be voted (for or against resolutions) upon the instructions of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, a broker and its agents and nominees are prohibited from voting Shares for the broker's clients. Therefore, Beneficial Shareholders should ensure that instructions respecting the voting of their Shares are communicated to the appropriate person. Applicable regulatory rules require intermediaries/brokers to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings. Every intermediary/broker has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their Shares are voted at the meeting. Often, the form of proxy supplied to a Beneficial Shareholder by its broker (or the agent of the broker) is identical to the form of proxy provided to registered shareholders. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the registered shareholder (the broker or agent of the broker) how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. The majority of brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., formerly ADP Investor Communications ("Broadridge"). Broadridge typically mails a voting instruction form to the Beneficial Shareholders and asks Beneficial Shareholders to return the voting instruction forms to Broadridge. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Shares to be represented at a meeting. A Beneficial Shareholder receiving a voting instruction form from Broadridge cannot use that voting instruction form to vote Shares directly at the Meeting. The voting instruction form must be returned to Broadridge well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the Shares voted at the Meeting. Although a Beneficial Shareholder may not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purposes of voting Shares registered in the name of his or her broker (or an agent of the broker), a Beneficial Shareholder may attend at the Meeting as proxyholder for the registered shareholder and vote the Shares in that capacity. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting and vote their Shares as proxyholder for the registered shareholder, should enter their own names in the blank space on the form 3 of proxy or voting instruction form provided to them and return the same to their broker (or the broker's agent) in accordance with the instructions provided by such broker (or agent), well in advance of the Meeting. NOTICE AND ACCESS "Notice and Access Provisions" means provisions concerning the delivery of proxy-related materials to shareholders found in section 9.1.1 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), in the case of registered shareholders, and section 2.7.1 of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), in the case of Non-Registered Holders, which would allow an issuer to deliver an information circular forming part of proxy-related materials to shareholders via certain specified electronic means provided that the conditions of NI 51-102 and NI 54-101 are met. The Notice and Access Provisions are a mechanism which allows reporting issuers other than investment funds to choose to deliver proxy-related materials to registered holders and beneficial owners of securities by posting such materials on a non-SEDAR website (usually the reporting issuer's website and sometimes the transfer agent's website) rather than delivering such materials by mail. The Notice and Access Provisions can be used to deliver materials for both special and general meetings. Reporting issuers may still choose to continue to deliver such materials by mail, and beneficial owners will be entitled to request delivery of a paper copy of the information circular at the reporting issuer's expense. The use of the Notice and Access Provisions reduces paper waste and mailing costs to the Corporation. In order for the Corporation to utilize the Notice and Access Provisions to deliver proxy-related materials by posting the meeting materials electronically on a website that is not SEDAR, the Corporation must send a notice to shareholders, including Non-Registered Holders, indicating that the proxy-related materials have been posted and explaining how a shareholder can access them or obtain from the Corporation, a paper copy of those materials. The meeting materials have been posted in full on the Corporation's website at www.palamina.comand under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. In order to use Notice and Access Provisions, a reporting issuer must set the record date for notice of the meeting to be on a date that is at least 40 days prior to the meeting in order to ensure there is sufficient time for the meeting materials to be posted on the applicable website and other materials to be delivered to shareholders. The requirements of that notice, which requires the Corporation to provide basic information about the Meeting and the matters to be voted on, explain how a shareholder can obtain a paper copy of the meeting materials and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), and explain the Notice and Access Provisions process, have been built into the Notice. The Notice has been delivered to shareholders by the Corporation, along with the applicable voting document (a form of proxy in the case of registered shareholders or a voting instruction form in the case of Non-Registered Holders). The Corporation will not rely upon the use of 'stratification'. The Corporation does not intend to pay for the intermediary to deliver to objecting Non-Registered Holders the proxy-related materials and Form 54-101F7 - Request for Voting Instructions Made by Intermediary of NI 54-101. Any shareholder who wishes to receive a paper copy of this Circular must make contact with the Corporation at Suite 2870, 145 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1J8, Telephone: 416-204-7536 or Fax: 416-981-8766 or the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 8th Floor, 100 University Ave, Toronto Ontario, M5J 2Y1, Telephone: within North America 1-866-962-0498 or direct from outside North America 514-982-8716. In order to ensure that a paper copy of the meeting materials can be delivered to a requesting shareholder in time for such shareholder to review the meeting materials and return a proxy or voting instruction form prior to the deadline to receive proxies, it is strongly suggested that a shareholder ensure their request is received no later than June 20, 2022. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

