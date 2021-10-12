Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : SberSpasibo and CASHOFF launch joint receipt promotions on goods from manufacturers

10/12/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Fintech company CASHOFF, a Skolkovo Foundation resident, has joined the SberSpasibo loyalty program as a partner. In the framework of their collaboration, promotions from the world's leading food and drug manufacturers will be featured in the SberSpasibo mobile app.

SberSpasibo participants need only acquaint themselves with the action and use a SberBank card to pay for their purchase at any store or pharmacy that stocks the promotional product. The receipt is automatically uploaded to the mobile app. If it features a promotional product, the client receives additional SberSpasibo reward points.

The promotion mechanics are fully contactless and do not require additional actions by the client. Goods manufacturers can interact directly with consumers without involving retail chains. Previously, brands needed to come to an agreement with a chain on the launch of a promotion. Now, receipt promotions can be launched simultaneously at major chains and smaller stores. Correlating receipts with bank transactions completely eliminates the risk of receipt fraud, and the expansive reach of the loyalty program ensures immense sales growth.

Anyone with a SberBank card can join the SberSpasibo loyalty program by registering on the website or in the mobile app.

Andrey Pisarev, director of the Loyalty Division, Sberbank; CEO, SberSpasibo loyalty program:

"Welcoming a partner like CASHOFF is an important step for the development of the loyalty program. We will now be able to launch promotions with brands more quickly and efficiently, scaling them for the whole country and creating even more advantageous offers for our clients."

Dmitry Gorkov, founder and CEO, CASHOFF:

"Many Russian banks are actively studying possibilities for developing their own loyalty programs based on receipt items. We are already working with certain major banks in this area, but only SberBank has a fully automated customer journey that provides for the automatic upload of a receipt from any store by bank transaction. Our manufacturing clients are also pleased to be able to launch large-scale promotions nationwide."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
