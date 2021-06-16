Log in
    PNC.B   CA73752W5028

POSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA CORP.

(PNC.B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/03 10:38:01 am
2 CAD   +2.04%
01:00pPOSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA  : CFO Brian Bidulka Stepping Down
PU
12:55pPostmedia Network Canada CFO to Depart
MT
05/25Postmedia Network Buys Minority Stake in Wise Publishing
MT
Postmedia Network Canada : CFO Brian Bidulka Stepping Down

06/16/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Postmedia CFO Brian Bidulka Stepping Down

June 16, 2021 (TORONTO) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ("Postmedia" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Brian Bidulka, will be stepping down from the role effective August 31, 2021 and will continue in an advisory capacity until early 2022 to assist in the transition. Mary Anne Lavallee, CPA, CA, Postmedia's EVP and Chief Operating Officer will take on the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.

"We thank Brian for his contributions to Postmedia over the past four years," said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO. "Brian has helped move our strategy forward including, most recently, navigating through the business impacts of a global pandemic. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

"It has been a great pleasure to work with the dynamic and innovative teams at Postmedia over the past four years," said Brian Bidulka. "I have great confidence in the strategy and vision that Postmedia is focused on and I look forward to working with the executive team to ensure that the transition will be a smooth one."

- 30 -

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian news media company representing more than 120 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offer advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com.

For more information:

Media Contact

Phyllise Gelfand

Vice President, Communications

  1. 273-9287pgelfand@postmedia.com

