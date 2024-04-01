The deal is to develop residential projects in "prominent locations" across the Indian cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, and the National Capital Region, with a combined gross development value of over 180 billion rupees ($2.16 billion), Prestige said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Prestige rose nearly 5% at 1,225 rupees in early trade and was the top gainer on the Nifty realty index, which was up 1.6%
($1 = 83.3110 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)