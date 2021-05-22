PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk : MNC Bank Announce 60 Customers As Winner Of 6th Tabungan Dahsyat

JAKARTA - PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk (BABP) or MNC Bank as a business unit of PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk (BCAP) which is under the auspices of the MNC Group, has announced the winner of the sixth Dahsyat Savings lottery whose prizes are unmitigated! The tremendous savings prizes that are entitled to 60 customers are tremendous, starting from 2 Avanza Veloz 1.5 AT, 5 Honda PCX, 3 iPhone 12 Pro Max, 30 Shopee e-Vouchers each IDR 10 million, up to 20 Shopee e-Vouchers each. IDR 5 million. 'The opportunity to win is wide open for customers in all operational areas of MNC Bank. Starting from Batam to Makassar, everyone can win, as seen in the list of winners for the sixth Dahsyat Savings on the mncbank.co.id website, 'said MNC Bank Director Rita Montagna in Jakarta, Friday (21/5).

He continued, to be able to participate in the Dahsyat Savings draw, customers must have an average monthly balance of IDR 10 million in their savings account, and have also activated the Motion application from MNC Bank which can be downloaded on the appstore and playstore. Complete terms and criteria can be seen on the MNC Bank website.

For customers who meet the requirements to participate in the Dahsyat Savings draw, they can easily increase their chances of winning. Because each increase in the average savings balance of Rp. 5 million from the previous month, the customer is entitled to 10 additional lottery codes and multiples apply. So that the more you save, the greater the chance to win!

Dahsyat savings will be drawn every month. Starting from monthly lottery prizes in the form of Shopee e-Vouchers with a total value of IDR 400 million to 30 customers each of IDR 10 million and 20 customers of IDR 5 million each, a three-monthly lottery prize added by 3 iPhone 12 Pro Max, 6 monthly prizes worth of billions of rupiah, to the grand prize draw at the end of the period starting from 20 Shopee e-Vouchers worth IDR 5 million each, 30 Shopee e-Vouchers worth IDR 10 million each, 3 IPhone 12 Promax, 5 Honda PCX, 3 Avanza Veloz 1.5 AT to an Alphard 2.5G AT!

Customers can also win prizes without being drawn in the form of Shopee e-vouchers of IDR 100,000 from Savings Dahsyat by opening an account at MNC Bank of at least IDR 1 million as the initial balance and agreeing to the terms and conditions of the Dahsyat Savings. Meanwhile, those who open an account at MNC Bank with an initial balance of Rp. 2 million and agree to the terms of the Dahsyat Savings will get a Shopee e-voucher and a Limited Edition 'Ikatan Cinta' T-Shirt. Isn't that awesome?

Because of the enormity of saving at MNC Bank, there have been many requests from people from cities outside the operational area of ​​MNC Bank to be able to open savings at MNC Bank. Responding to the enthusiasm of the community, the director of the bank issuer coded BABP said that in the near future, MNC Bank will soon announce the launch of the latest Motion application feature which will become Motion Digital to make it easier for customers to open savings accounts without having to physically attend the nearest branch.

Further information about the Dahsyat and Motion Savings from MNC Bank can be seen on the mncbank.co.id website or contact the MNC Bank Call Center 1500188.

