Republic Services : Investor Presentation - May 2021

National vertically integrated operations and high-quality asset base
Focused on customer needs and sustainability to drive profitable growth
Advancing use of technology
to differentiate service offerings and drive operational efficiencies
Resilient business that benefits in a strengthening economy
Consistent earnings and free cash flow growth
Overview
MARKET
Continued opportunity
Provide essential services in an $87+ billion
for consolidation to drive
growth and build scale
environmental services industry
REPUBLIC SERVICES
Strong and predictable free cash flow
National footprint with
diversified exposure to
Approximately 80% of revenue
franchise, large urban and
small to mid-sized markets
80% has an annuity-type profile
Business Foundation
Market Position
Operating Model
Talent
#1 or #2 leading market
Standardized processes to
Attracting and retaining
position in 95% of the
deliver operational
the best talent
markets we operate
excellence
High employee engagement
Vertically integrated in 90%
Matrix Organization; 170
score of 85%
of the markets we operate
Business Units with
individual P&Ls
68% internalization rate
diversity; 47% ethnically
Safety performance
diverse
Nearly $2B invested in
~40% better than
industry average
acquisitions over last 5 years
Robust learning and
development programs
