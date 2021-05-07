Log in
    RSG   US7607591002

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

(RSG)
Republic Services : Investor Presentation - May 2021

05/07/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
Investor Presentation

MAY 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included herein constitute "forward-looking statements," including statements with respect to our anticipated 2021 financial results, within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "guidance" and similar words and phrases are used in this presentation to identify the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, although based on assumptions that we consider reasonable, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events or conditions to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the expectations will prove to be correct. Other factors which could materially affect our forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating our forward- looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this presentation, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

2 | Investor Presentation

  • National vertically integrated operations and high-quality asset base

Investment Thesis

  • Focused on customer needs and sustainability to drive profitable growth
  • Advancing use of technology
    to differentiate service offerings and drive operational efficiencies
  • Resilient business that benefits in a strengthening economy
  • Consistent earnings and free cash flow growth

3 | Investor Presentation

Overview

MARKET

Continued opportunity

Provide essential services in an $87+ billion

for consolidation to drive

growth and build scale

environmental services industry

REPUBLIC SERVICES

Strong and predictable free cash flow

National footprint with

diversified exposure to

Approximately 80% of revenue

franchise, large urban and

small to mid-sized markets

80% has an annuity-type profile

4 | Investor Presentation

Business Foundation

Market Position

Operating Model

Talent

#1 or #2 leading market

Standardized processes to

Attracting and retaining

position in 95% of the

deliver operational

the best talent

markets we operate

excellence

High employee engagement

Vertically integrated in 90%

Matrix Organization; 170

score of 85%

of the markets we operate

Business Units with

individual P&Ls

Culture of inclusion and

68% internalization rate

diversity; 47% ethnically

Safety performance

diverse

Nearly $2B invested in

~40% better than

industry average

acquisitions over last 5 years

Robust learning and

development programs

5 | Investor Presentation



Disclaimer

Republic Services Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 17:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 869 M - -
Net income 2021 1 201 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 35 336 M 35 336 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald W. Slager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon Vander Ark President
Brian M. DelGhiaccio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manuel Kadre Chairman
Timothy E. Stuart Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.15.03%35 336
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.20.11%59 723
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-8.45%6 869
TETRA TECH, INC.7.07%6 742
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.25.23%5 415
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.27.76%5 210