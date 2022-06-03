Resilux : Successful squeeze-out bid – Resilux NV was delisted on 1 June 2022

JOINT PRESS RELEASE OF QUVADEC NV AND RESILUX NV

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

Successful squeeze-out bid - Resilux NV was delisted on 1 June 2022

Wetteren, Belgium - 3 June 2022, 08.00 a.m.

Quvadec NV ("Quvadec" or the "Bidder") and Resilux NV ("Resilux" or the "Target") announce today that the Bidder has acquired 1,996,117 (99.53%) shares in the Target during its simplified squeeze-out bid (the "Squeeze-Out"), which closed on 31 May 2022.

Shares not tendered in the Squeeze-Out are deemed to have been transferred to the Bidder by operation of law, pursuant to which the Bidder holds 100% of the shares in the Target.

Delisting

As a consequence of the successful Squeeze-Out, the Resilux share (RES) has been delisted from Euronext Brussels ex officio as of Wednesday 1 June 2022.

Payment

The Bidder will proceed with payment of the bid price to shareholders that have tendered their shares in the Squeeze-Out on 10 June 2022.

The funds necessary to pay the bid price for the shares that were not tendered and were thus transferred to the Bidder by operation of law will be deposited with the Deposit and Consignment Office. Each former owner of such shares can request payment by contacting the Deposit and Consignment Office.

About Quvadec

Quvadec is a subsidiary of Quva NV, incorporated in order to launch a public takeover bid on Resilux.

Quva is the long-term and fully privately held investment company of the Pascal Vanhalst family. Quva provides patient capital that supports prominent companies in the B2B market to grow organically and strategically. Quva is headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium and was founded in 2021 by Pascal Vanhalst. Other investments include Mateco, Suspa, Abriso-Jiffy, Condoor, Aalterpaint and TVH Equipment.

About Resilux

Resilux NV specialises in the manufacture and sales of PET preforms and bottles. These preforms and bottles are used for the packaging of water, soft drinks, oils, milk, beer, juices etc. As from 1 October 2017, Resilux extended its core business with PET recycling activities, located in Switzerland. Resilux NV originally was a family business, and was established in 1994. Resilux NV has production units in Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Russia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania and in the U.S.

Disclaimer

This press release is also published in Dutch. If this should create ambiguities, the Dutch version will prevail.

This announcement does not constitute a takeover bid for Resilux shares, nor a request to purchase shares by anyone in any jurisdiction relating to Resilux. The takeover bid is only made on the basis of the prospectus approved by the FSMA. Neither this announcement nor any other information with respect to the matters contained herein may be provided in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is or would be in effect with respect to the contents of this announcement or the matters contained herein. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of securities laws and regulations in such jurisdictions. Quvadec and its affiliates expressly disclaim any liability for breach of these restrictions by any person.