  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/19 11:37:19 am
5059 GBX   +1.14%
02:28aRIO TINTO : Expedites Decarbonization Targets, Boosts Budget
MT
02:01aGains in financials, BHP lift Australia stocks
RE
01:22aRIO TINTO : to strengthen performance, decarbonise and grow
BU
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto plans $7.5 billion spend to halve carbon emissions by 2030

10/20/2021 | 02:21am EDT
The Rio Tinto mine in Boron, California

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto announced on Wednesday a $7.5 billion plan to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, a reduction three times greater than its previous target.

The target, based on 2018 emissions, will apply to Rio's direct and indirect emissions. Rio Tinto did not change its plan for scope 3 emissions - that is the emissions of its steel making customers - which will stay at a reduction of 30% by 2030.

The miner is also targeting a 15% cut to emissions by 2025, five years earlier than previously.

"These targets are supported by around $7.5 billion of direct investments to lower emissions between 2022 and 2030," it said.

Rio also said it expects to rapidly deploy 1 gigawatt (GW) of solar and wind power generation in the Pilbara to replace gas-fired power generation.

It also intends to decarbonise its Boyne Island and Tomago aluminium smelters, which will require an estimated 5 GW of solar and wind power generation. Rio Tinto's aluminium business accounts for 70% of Rio's scope 1 and 2 emissions.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
