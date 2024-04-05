Sakata Seed : Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares（140.8KB）
April 05, 2024 at 02:15 am EDT
Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
April 5, 2024
Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION
Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata
President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)
Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer
Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.
General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)
Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares
(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to
the Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act)
SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of own shares in March, as described below. The Company resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 16, 2024, the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act.
1.
Class of
Common shares
shares acquired
2.
Total number of
246,400 shares
shares acquired
3.
Total amount of
902,668,500 yen
share acquisition costs
4.
Acquisition period
From March 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024 (contract basis)
5.
Method of acquisition
Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
292,600 shares
Common shares
500,000 shares (upper limit)
(1.13% of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))
(Reference)
1. Details of resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 16, 2024
(1) Class of
shares to be acquired
(2) Total number of shares to be acquired
(3)
Total amount of
2,000,000,000 yen (upper limit)
share acquisition costs
(4)
Acquisition period
From February 19, 2024, to May 31, 2024
(5)
Method of acquisition
Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. The total number of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors (as of March 31, 2024)
(1) Total number of shares acquired
(2) Total amount of
1,074,963,000 yen
share acquisition costs
