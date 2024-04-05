Translation

Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

April 5, 2024

Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION

Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata

President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer

Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.

General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to

the Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act)

SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of own shares in March, as described below. The Company resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 16, 2024, the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act.

1.

Class of

Common shares

shares acquired

2.

Total number of

246,400 shares

shares acquired

3.

Total amount of

902,668,500 yen

share acquisition costs

4.

Acquisition period

From March 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024 (contract basis)

5.

Method of acquisition

Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

292,600 shares
Common shares
500,000 shares (upper limit)
(1.13% of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 16, 2024

(1) Class of

shares to be acquired

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired

(3)

Total amount of

2,000,000,000 yen (upper limit)

share acquisition costs

(4)

Acquisition period

From February 19, 2024, to May 31, 2024

(5)

Method of acquisition

Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The total number of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors (as of March 31, 2024)

(1) Total number of shares acquired

(2) Total amount of

1,074,963,000 yen

share acquisition costs

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sakata Seed Co. published this content on 05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2024 06:14:05 UTC.