Translation

Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

April 5, 2024

Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION

Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata

President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer

Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.

General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to

the Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act)

SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of own shares in March, as described below. The Company resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 16, 2024, the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act.