Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation    981   KYG8020E1199

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/07
18.24 HKD   -22.88%
07:32aChina tech veterans to launch 'domestic replacement' fund amid U.S. sanctions
RE
09/07With big tech on holiday, world shares inch higher
RE
09/07With big tech on holiday, world shares inch higher
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China tech veterans to launch 'domestic replacement' fund amid U.S. sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Chinese tech veterans, including former executives at Huawei and SMIC, are planning to launch a "domestic replacement" fund by the end of the year to help create China's next tech giant and support Chinese companies sanctioned by Washington.

Venture capital firm China Europe Capital aims to raise 5 billion yuan ($731.46 million) for the fund which will invest in start-ups specialising in technologies including semiconductor, 5G and artificial intelligence, said Zhang Jun, the firm's chairman and a former vice president at telecom equipment maker Huawei.

The fund launch comes amid a government-backed investment boom in China's technology sector as Beijing competes with Washington in an increasingly acrimonious "tech war".

Relations between the world's two largest economies have nosedived in recent months as they butt heads over the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong and trade.

"China and the U.S. are in a Great Power rivalry that will end only when there's a knockout," Zhang told Reuters in an interview.

"It's not just about trade war, or sanctions. It's a matter of life and death."

Huawei, drone producer DJI and video surveillance company Hikvision are among a growing list of Chinese companies sanctioned by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

On Friday, Reuters reported that Washington might blacklist China's biggest chipmaker SMIC, or Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Zhang sees opportunities in the current crisis, betting the Sino-U.S. decoupling will foster a self-sufficient home-grown tech sector that can one day live without incumbent U.S. champions such as Qualcomm and Intel.

There is skepticism among analysts, however, over how successful China can be should it get cut off from Western supply chains given it still has a long way to go to become self-sufficient in technology.

"More and more Chinese companies are being sanctioned by the U.S., and what we do, is to provide them with spare tyres ... so that those cut off from U.S. supplies can survive, and run, although with a limp," said Zhang, who also sits on a panel of experts at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The new fund also aims to foster Chinese tech champions, capitalising on the expertise of a management team that also includes Joseph Xie, a founding member of SMIC, and Li Zhengyu, a former executive at Foxconn, Zhang said.

"We hope to find the next Huawei, the next DJI, or the next BYD," he said, referring to electric car maker BYD Co Ltd.

China Europe Capital is backed by investment groups including New Margin Capital, CSC Group and Cybernaut, and aims to launch the "domestic replacement" fund in partnership with local governments.

($1 = 6.8356 Chinese yuan )

By Samuel Shen and Josh Horwitz

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 28133.31 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
NASDAQ 100 -1.27% 11622.131203 Delayed Quote.33.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 11313.134498 Delayed Quote.26.09%
S&P 500 -0.81% 3426.96 Delayed Quote.6.07%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -22.88% 18.24 End-of-day quote.52.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
07:32aChina tech veterans to launch 'domestic replacement' fund amid U.S. sanctions
RE
09/07With big tech on holiday, world shares inch higher
RE
09/07With big tech on holiday, world shares inch higher
RE
09/07SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SMIC shares sink, U.S. ban worries cloud ..
RE
09/07SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : China in response to possible SMIC sancti..
RE
09/07SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Stocks extend losses on trade, economic w..
RE
09/07World shares edge higher after tech rout, oil slides
RE
09/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 687 M - -
Net income 2020 348 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 655 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 111 M 18 110 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,46x
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 17 942
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,89 $
Last Close Price 2,35 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION52.76%18 110
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED28.70%376 687
NVIDIA CORPORATION114.58%311 523
INTEL CORPORATION-16.32%212 990
BROADCOM INC.14.85%145 973
QUALCOMM, INC.31.44%130 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group