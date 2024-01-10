Official SENTINELONE, INC. press release

Company recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced that for a third consecutive year, it has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for its Singularity™ Platform offering.

“With increasingly complex threats and an expanding attack surface, organizations need an innovative, AI-powered security platform to protect the entire enterprise at machine speed,” said Jane Wong, Senior Vice President, Product Management, SentinelOne. “SentinelOne continues to invest in industry-leading protection and detection technology that delivers the speed and autonomous protection needed to keep our customers safe, and we are pleased to again be recognized as a Leader by Gartner and validated in our efforts.”

Since disrupting the EDR market with its pioneering AI-powered security platform, SentinelOne has continued to innovate in securing the endpoint against threats and grow both its solutions and market share at a rapid pace. Expanding to protect across the entire enterprise, the Singularity platform spans endpoints, cloud, data, and identity, is enriched with threat intelligence and generative AI, and is complemented by industry-leading managed services.

With Singularity Endpoint, security teams benefit from:

Best-in-class endpoint protection capabilities to easily manage complex configurations, conduct real-time monitoring, and stop attacks across the enterprise—all within a unified platform.

Extensive AI-powered detections and autonomous controls easily integrated with Purple-AI to empower every analyst and accelerate investigation and response.

Proactive security posture management and complete visibility into the entire enterprise across every platform, device, and operating system - including Windows, macOs, Linux, iOS, and more.

Customers around the world and across industries trust SentinelOne to secure their environments. The company is among the highest-rated vendors in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Endpoint Protection Platforms and is recognized as a Customers’ Choice.

More than 1,460 professional users provided reviews of SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform to Gartner Peer Insights.

According to the Head of Enterprise Security for a consumer goods company, "SentinelOne has been at the bleeding edge of security updates for years. Watching the company grow has been very rewarding. The support team's knowledge of the product has consistently blown us away. Watching more and more features get rolled into the product has been great to see."

And as a Director of IT in the education industry puts it, "We appreciate SentinelOne's ability to proactively prevent and detect threats by leveraging machine learning algorithms & behavioural analysis, allowing us and their MDR team to identify and respond to security incidents in real time. We like its user-friendly interface, ease of deployment and straightforward management, which helps our security teams efficiently navigate and respond to threats. We recognize SentinelOne's automation capabilities as highly valuable, as the platform can automatically respond to security incidents, isolate compromised endpoints, and initiate remediation actions, reducing the burden on our security teams."

To learn more about SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform and the value it delivers to enterprises around the world, click here.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 18 September 2023.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Max Taggett, Franz Hinner, Nikul Patel.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne's Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,500 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today.

