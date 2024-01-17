EQS-News: SFC Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy starts the new year successfully – repeat order for fuel cells received from Oneberry Technologies in Singapore totalling EUR 2.1 million
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 17 January 2024 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, announces another major order from one of its exclusive partners. Oneberry Technologies from Singapore is purchasing additional EFOY fuel cells for innovative and sustainable security applications. The order is worth EUR 2.1 million.
EFOY fuel cells ensure lower overall costs, reliable operation and environmentally friendly energy supply compared to conventional power generators in numerous application areas for public clients in Singapore. These include security solutions for border protection, major events and flood early warning systems without access to the power grid.
Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: "With the renewed order from our long-standing partner Oneberry Technologies, we are consistently continuing our dynamic business development in a strongly emerging market for fuel cell technologies right at the beginning of the year. Singapore is leading the way in the region in the use of sustainable and innovative energy transition technologies. Together with our partner Oneberry, we have established a leading market position and are also making our contribution on the path to climate neutrality."
Ken Pereira, CEO & majority owner of Oneberry Technologies: "For more than a decade of partnership with SFC Energy, we have been integrating EFOY fuel cells into almost all of our innovative and sustainable security and surveillance solutions. This enables us to provide a reliable energy supply and economically attractive solutions for our customers. We are also supporting the sustainability goals in Singapore, which are equally important for society and politics."
Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.
17.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
