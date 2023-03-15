Certain A Shares of Sichuan Jinshi Technology Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-MAR-2023.

Certain A Shares of Sichuan Jinshi Technology Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-MAR-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1462 days starting from 14-MAR-2019 to 15-MAR-2023.



Details:

The controlling shareholder of the company and other shareholders holding more than 5% of the company's shares, actual controllers Li Wenxiu, Li Haijian, Li Haifeng, other company shareholders and company's directors, supervisors and senior management committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company's shares it holds directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 36 months from the company's share listing date. After the expiry of the lock-up period, the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.