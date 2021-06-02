Sierra Oncology : Corporate Presentation June 2021

Corporate Presentation
Sierra Oncology Highlights
Momelotinib (MMB) a potential cornerstone myelofibrosis therapy
JAK1 JAK2
ACVR1
Pivotal Phase 3 data expected Q1 2022
Robust data set on >820 myelofibrosis patients, some of whom have been treated for >10 years
Global commercial opportunity; JAK inhibitors approved for MF generate > $2 Billion annually
Experienced management team across Development, Regulatory & Commercial
$108 million in cash/equivalents as of 3/31/21
Focused on commercializing in North America
Myelofibrosis Overview
Myelofibrosis (MF): a bone marrow cancer
Caused by constitutive activation of JAK-STAT signaling
Inflammation and fibrosis impair red blood cell production
Common manifestations of disease include constitutional symptoms, enlarged spleen and progressive anemia
Current treatments: JAK inhibitors are the mainstay option for intermediate and high-risk patients
Dysregulated JAK Signaling
Cell Wall
Cytoplasm
JAK1
JAK2
STAT
STAT
|
Inflammation
Fibrosis &
Extramedullary
Hematopoiesis
Elevated Hepcidin
Myelofibrosis: Global Market Overview
Rare oncology condition with ~40k diagnosed patients worldwide
Median Age at Diagnosis: 60-67 years
Median Survival for Intermediate / High-risk Patients: 2-7 years
Hematologist-oncologists(Hem-Oncs) are the primary disease manager
60-70%of patients treated by community physicians
-
Referrals to academic centers driven by availability of SCT and clinical trials
• Hem-Oncs are reachable with a small sales force
FDA approved JAK inhibitors for myelofibrosis-ruxolitinib and fedratinib- with ruxolitinib reaching >$2.0 Billion in annual revenues globally
Approved JAK inhibitors address spleen and symptoms, but can worsen anemia
JAKi treatment leads to myelosuppression
-
Dose reductions are common, leading to loss of activity
Some patients never receive JAKi due to hemoglobin and platelet count
